Japan is taking its love of Godzilla to a monstrous new level. The Nijigen no Mori (Awaji Island Anime) theme park is set to unveil a life-sized statue of the fictional beast, where visitors can ride through its huge open mouth on a zip line. The attraction—called “Godzilla Interception Operation”—will be the first ever to-scale, permanent installation inspired by the original kaiju monster from Ishirō Honda’s 1954 film, Godzilla.
The new attraction was set to be unveiled during the summer of 2020, but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now scheduled to open on October 10, 2020. Photos of the 65-feet-high, 82-feet-wide, 180-feet-long beast give a good idea of just how thrilling the Godzilla-inspired ride will be. Featuring scaly skin and huge teeth, only the brave would dare enter through its gargantuan gaping jaw.
The Godzilla structure not only looks impressive, but it hosts several activities inside. Visitors are tasked with taming the monster, which ultimately ends with zipping through its mouth while firing missiles. Sound like fun?
While the real attraction isn’t open yet to the public, a miniature mock-up has been revealed on Twitter. Scroll down to check it out, plus a sneak peek of the Godzilla Interception Operation ride in construction.
The Nijigen no Mori theme park is set to open a Godzilla-inspired attraction, where visitors can ride through its huge open mouth on a zip line.
View this post on Instagram
The life-sized structure is based on the real size of the fictional monster in Ishirō Honda’s 1954 film, Godzilla.
ワンコさんの散歩に連れてきたら
ゴジラさんの顔部分の足場外されてた！ pic.twitter.com/aCEBEGF5F3
— ★shine (@7shine7) September 21, 2020
淡路島にゴジラ 製作中 pic.twitter.com/BwKDAjxn03
— りく (@riku2006) September 20, 2020
・・・まさに人知を超えた大きさ。
続報をお待ちください！#ゴジラ #Godzilla #淡路島 #ニジゲンノモリ pic.twitter.com/JTcWRGnoug
— ゴジラ (@godzilla_jp) August 7, 2020
Here's a scaled-down model of the ride.
等身大のゴジラが現れるという、前代未聞のプロジェクトを発表させていただきました！
写真は1/20サイズ模型。
2020年夏、淡路島 #ニジゲンノモリ にオープンします！お楽しみに！https://t.co/CQMLbvGxjl#Godzilla pic.twitter.com/2g4YOkFl3a
— ゴジラ (@godzilla_jp) October 31, 2019
ニジゲンノモリに出現するゴジラの1/20サイズ模型が、
11月3日(日)開催のゴジラ・フェスにて早速展示されます！！
この迫力をぜひその目でご覧ください！#ゴジラ #Godzilla #ニジゲンノモリ pic.twitter.com/FhgZcSdVHO
— ゴジラ (@godzilla_jp) October 31, 2019
Nijigen no Mori: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [designboom]
Related Articles:
Amazing Godzilla Sculpture Made from Pine Tree Branches
Funny Japanese Monster Figurines Apologize For the Destruction They’ve Caused
Amusing Illustrations Show Monsters Have Problems Like the Rest of Us
Japan’s 60-Foot-Tall ‘Gundam’ Robot Can Now Walk, Kneel, and Turn Its Head