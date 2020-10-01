Home / Art / Installation

Japanese Theme Park Will Feature a Life-Sized Godzilla You Can Zip Line Into

By Emma Taggart on October 1, 2020
Life-Sized Godzilla at The Nijigen no Mori Theme park

Japan is taking its love of Godzilla to a monstrous new level. The Nijigen no Mori (Awaji Island Anime) theme park is set to unveil a life-sized statue of the fictional beast, where visitors can ride through its huge open mouth on a zip line. The attraction—called “Godzilla Interception Operation”—will be the first ever to-scale, permanent installation inspired by the original kaiju monster from Ishirō Honda’s 1954 film, Godzilla.

The new attraction was set to be unveiled during the summer of 2020, but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now scheduled to open on October 10, 2020. Photos of the 65-feet-high, 82-feet-wide, 180-feet-long beast give a good idea of just how thrilling the Godzilla-inspired ride will be. Featuring scaly skin and huge teeth, only the brave would dare enter through its gargantuan gaping jaw.

The Godzilla structure not only looks impressive, but it hosts several activities inside. Visitors are tasked with taming the monster, which ultimately ends with zipping through its mouth while firing missiles. Sound like fun?

While the real attraction isn’t open yet to the public, a miniature mock-up has been revealed on Twitter. Scroll down to check it out, plus a sneak peek of the Godzilla Interception Operation ride in construction.

The Nijigen no Mori theme park is set to open a Godzilla-inspired attraction, where visitors can ride through its huge open mouth on a zip line.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ニジゲンノモリ (@nijigennomori) on


The life-sized structure is based on the real size of the fictional monster in Ishirō Honda’s 1954 film, Godzilla.

Here's a scaled-down model of the ride.

Nijigen no Mori: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

h/t: [designboom]

