Funny Grandma Has Ouija Boards With the Message “Let’s Keep In Touch” Handed Out at Her Funeral

By Regina Sienra on October 26, 2022

While funerals are mostly solemn, sad occasions, some people find comfort in remembering happy things about the loved one they are now mourning—maybe they had a heart of gold or an amazing sense of humor. One funny grandma was one step ahead of her family and friends and made sure everyone had a good laugh at her wake. Jodie Marie Perryman, an 81-year-old woman from Breckenridge, Texas, had cards printed with the message, “Let's keep in touch” on it; a picture of her giving the middle finger; and a paper ouija board handed out at her funeral. Not only did she get the last laugh, but she also instantly became an Internet icon.

Perryman, who had felt her health declining by the end of the summer, sadly passed away from cancer on October 12. She had chosen palliative care instead of a surgery that she may have never recovered from. In August, she announced on Facebook that every attendee at her funeral would be “gifted their very own Ouija board,” but no one took her seriously.

At the memorial, the people in attendance received some mysterious envelopes labeled “From Jodie.” Gracie Perryman, her 20-year-old granddaughter, was bewildered and asked herself, “What on Earth is this?” When the envelopes were opened, the mourners bursted into laughter. “Everyone was dying, laughing. It was hilarious,” she said, “because that was so her.”

Gracie took to Twitter to share her beloved grandma's funny card and it didn't take long until it became viral. To date, it has earned 733,000 likes and has been retweeted 76,000 times. On top of that, people have shared their admiration for this grandma's sense of humor. “Jodie is a LEGEND,” replied one user, while another said  “She should be on the mount Rushmore of grandmothers.”

Perryman's playfulness may have taken the Internet by storm, but her family knew this side of her personality very well. Her obituary reads: “She had a quick wit and a clever sense of humor which kept everyone who knew her on their toes. It was rare to win a battle of wits with her.” She was also very creative and loved playing video games and board games.

While Perryman may be gone, she'll live in the hearts of her loved ones, and her new legion of fans. Besides, now we all know how to reach out to her.

Her sense of humor took the Internet by storm, and Twitter users have paid their respects and expressed their admiration for this woman.

