Funny Grandma Shares Her Three Important “Rules” To Follow at Her Funeral

Some people have a specific way in which they want to be remembered. For 92-year-old Lillian Droniak, there are three very important rules that she wants mourners to follow when they’re at her funeral. She shared the brief list on TikTok, where she’s known as “Grandma Droniak” with over 4 million followers.

So, what are Droniak’s rules? The first is to “cry but not too much.” She doesn’t want people making a fool of themselves in her presence. The second is that “Bertha isn’t invited”—do not let that woman in, under any circumstances. And finally, Grandma Droniak wants people to “get drunk afterward” and take a shot for her.

The video has been viewed a staggering 31.5 million times on the platform with over 51,000 comments. A majority of those comments wanted to know about the second rule regarding Bertha. What on earth did she do? In a follow-up video, Droniak shed some light on the Bertha stipulation. She shared that Bertha was someone whom she cut out of her life a long time ago because the “troublemaker” woman was “trying to talk to her husband” and attempted to steal her style by copying what she wore.

If you chortled while watching Droniak’s droll video, don’t feel bad. That’s the point. Her intention was to create a “lighthearted” conversation about the end of life via her account. “[Death] doesn't need to be scary or taboo,” she explains. “It helps you live life better if you're not afraid.” Death is inevitable, so why not laugh about it sometimes? And based on the reaction she got to the video, many people agree.

Lillian Droniak, aka Grandma Droniak, has some very specific rules for mourners to follow while they are at her funeral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grandma Droniak (@grandma_droniak)

She shared them in a short but informative TikTok.



People were confused about the second rule. Who is Bertha and why is she not allowed at Droniak's funeral? The grandma made a follow-up video to explain.

Grandma Droniak: Instagram | TikTok

h/t: [Insider]

Related Articles:

95-Year-Old Grandma and Her Grandson Have a Blast Creating the Most Outrageous Photos

“Thanksgiving Grandma” Spends 6th Year With the Guy She Mistakenly Invited to Dinner

103-Year-Old Grandma Celebrates Birthday with a Tattoo