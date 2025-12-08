Home / Funny

Family Plays Wholesome Prank on Grandma by Wearing Clothes From Her Closet Without Telling Her

December 8, 2025

 

There are many ways to honor your grandmother and let her know how much she is loved. You can pay her a visit, shower her with gifts, or even verbally express your feelings in a straight-forward manner. But where’s the fun in that?  One person named Paige Kampsen decided to show her love and gratitude by playing a wholesome yet clever prank on her grandma. Lucky for us, she captured the whole thing in a now-viral video.

Taking place over Thanksgiving dinner, the clip shows Kampsen and her extended family spending time together and walking around the house with some of the greatest poker faces ever. Behind the scenes, the younger members of the family were raiding grandma’s closet. The ultimate plan that the whole family (except Grandma) would be in on was simple: “[see] how long it takes Grandma to notice us wearing her clothes.”

But it’s not like they walk out in full grandma costume. Instead, the family cheekily integrated one or two items of clothing into their own outfits. Grandma’s cardigans, sweaters, vests, and shirts discreetly elevated what everyone was wearing without her batting an eye. That’s why it took someone wearing an oversized patterned robe for her to finally catch on.

The wholesome beauty of this prank is that it was never built around making fun of her clothes, but simply hoping to get a laugh out of the beloved matriarch of the family. Once Grandma realized what was happening, she exclaimed, “What the hell?” and laughed out loud, pointing out what every person has taken from her closet. She gets another big laugh when someone shares they’ve even taken her Crocs.

In the video, Grandma says she almost figured it out sooner, because she thought one of her grandchildren was wearing a shirt similar to one she has. It was also a bit of a giveaway when everyone was showing up in the kitchen all at once. “Why is everybody waiting for potatoes?” she can be heard saying. And yet, she remained none the wiser as relative after relative showed up in her clothes. As a commenter suggested, maybe it took so long for her to realize because she just thought everyone was finally well dressed.

