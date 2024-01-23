Watch Green Day Perform a Surprise Acoustic Set in a Packed NYC Subway Station

The New York City subway is no stranger to buskers, filling the city's underground with music. But every once in a while, commuters are serenaded by world-famous rockstars. Green Day recently took to a subway station in Midtown Manhattan to perform a surprise acoustic set for passersby.

The unexpected performance was taped as part of a bit for The Tonight Show, with host Jimmy Fallon even joining the band by playing the tambourine. The band first appeared in costumes, donning glasses, wigs, and beanies to hide their identities as part of a sketch. Despite beginning their set with a cover of the power ballad “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” with Fallon and Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong sharing the vocal duties, the disguises did not trick the riders, who immediately recognized Armstrong's voice (and the TV-level production surrounding them further gave the secret away).

By the end of the song, a large crowd had gathered around them, and many were capturing the performance with their phones. After revealing their identities and removing their costumes, the band launched into a performance of their 1994 hit, “Basket Case.” Green Day then played two songs off their new album, Saviors—”Dilemma” and “Look Ma, No Brains!”—before rounding off with “American Idiot,” one of the most popular songs in their catalogue.

