Home / Science / Health

Counselors Are Urged To Take the Death of Their Clients’ Pets More Seriously

By Margherita Cole and Pinar Noorata on December 19, 2022
Woman Tenderly Hugging and Kissing Pet Dog

Photo: Christin_Lola/Depositphotos

For many people, their pets are their world. The love they feel for their dog, cat, rabbit, lizard—any domesticated living creature they care for—is boundless. That's precisely why losing a pet is like losing a member of the family. However, this type of bereavement is rarely taken as seriously in professional and social settings. Though many people can sympathize with someone grieving the loss of another human, society generally lacks the same level of empathy for someone whose pet has passed away. In an effort to dissolve the stigma around a person grieving the death of a pet, a new review strongly encourages counselors to take different approaches with clients who are mourning their non-human companion.

The review—titled Overcoming the social stigma of losing a pet: Considerations for counseling professionals and co-authored by Dr. Michelle Kay Crossley (an assistant professor at Rhode Island College) and Colleen Rolland (president and pet loss grief specialist for Association for Pet Loss and Bereavement)—explores the importance of recognizing grief in patients and offering them a safe space to deal with it. The report explains: “While empathy may come more naturally when discussing human loss, there are other types of loss that are not acknowledged or given a similar amount of attention by society. Grief due to these socially unendorsed losses is referred to as disenfranchised grief and can include death by suicide, a lost pregnancy/miscarriage, and death from AIDS, in addition to the death of a pet.”

Dr. Crossley and Rolland explain how harmful the disregard of a pet owner's grief can be. As the paper states, “When relationships are not valued by society, individuals are more likely to experience disenfranchised grief after a loss that cannot be resolved and may become complicated grief.” In an effort to guide mental health consultants, the co-authors write: “It is important for counselors to recognize their own biases regarding the types of losses that are worth an empathetic response as individuals are better able to heal from a loss through social support and recognition.” They add, “A counselor can cause more pain to the client by not understanding or honoring the depth of the bond shared between the client and the pet. The distress that one can experience secondary to the loss of a companion animal can be intense, and it is critical to serving these clients in the same manner that we would have had they been grieving the loss of a human.”

Person loving and hugging a dog

Photo: vitalytitov/Depositphotos

The article also highlights the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on human-animal relationships. During this time, there was an increase in the adoption rates of cats and dogs. Additionally, since many individuals transitioned to working from home, people also relied more on their animal companions for comfort. As a result, many more people have bonded with their pets in the last few years. But, even in years prior to this uptick in animal adoption, the American Veterinary Medical Association recorded in 2018 that “57% of households owned a pet with 66% owning more than one companion animal. Of the individuals surveyed, approximately 80% consider their pets to be family members, 17% consider them to be a companion and only 3% consider them property.”

Ultimately, the article strongly urges counselors to consider pet bereavement with equal empathy to human losses, which are given greater acknowledgment by society, and provide safe spaces for clients to work through their grief. “Giving a voice to individuals grieving a disenfranchised loss is one way in which counselors can help clients through pet loss,” the co-authors advise. “It is also important to integrate pet loss work into counseling interventions and coping strategies that are already being used in the therapeutic space.”

A new review recommends that counselors take the loss of a pet more seriously for their clients.

Silhouette of Dog Against Sunset

Photo: anjajuli/Depositphotos

h/t: [IFL Science]

Related Articles:

Study Finds That Petting Dogs May Give Us the Same Brain Benefits as Socializing With Humans

Study Finds That Dogs Can Detect When We’re Stressed Out

Study Shows That Dogs Shed Tears of Joy When They Reunite With Their Humans

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New Zealand Passes Law That Bans Cigarettes for Future Generations
30 Creative Products to Celebrate Your Pet
Deer Remembers a Famous Friend Years After He Helped Rescue Him
42 Purrfect Gifts for People Who Love Animals
Two Guys Free a Sea Turtle From a Fishing Net
Fascinating Illustrations Show Size Difference Between Prehistoric Animals and Modern Descendants

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Giant Goldfish Weighing Nearly 70 Pounds Is a Good Reminder to Not Release Your Pets
Orphaned Baby Elephant Playfully Interrupts TV Journalist in the Middle of a Report
Koala at Zoo Looks Like He’s Completely Zoned Out and Lost in His Thoughts
Squirrel Saved by a Compassionate Redditor Comes Back to Visit Every Day
New Bee With a Dog-like Snout Is Discovered in Australia
Study Shows Therapeutic Community Gardening Reduced Loneliness During the Pandemic

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.