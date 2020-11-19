Home / Design / Creative Products

16 Best Tote Bags to Take With You on Your Shopping Sprees

By Margherita Cole on November 19, 2020
Not only are reusable tote bags environmentally friendly, but they're also a fun, fashion accessory that can show off your personal style. Available in a range of materials and sizes, these bags can become your go-to helper for grocery runs, gym sessions, and simply going around town. So why not stock up on a few that will match your lifestyle?

If you're an avid yogi, the Personalized Canvas Tote Bag is the ideal companion to carry your mat and change of clothes. Plus, the option to add your name in splendid gold writing gives it a special touch. Similarly, if you want a large tote that can stand up to grocery hauls, the whimsical Lemon Market Bag will not let you down. Made of 100% cotton canvas, the durable bag features a beautiful, vintage-style illustration of fruit to brighten up your routine visits to the store.

Want to see more? Then, scroll down to browse our selection of the best tote bags you can buy online right now.

Check out the best tote bags to take with you on your shopping sprees!

 

Soft Shapes Tote Bag

Soft Shapes Tote Bag

City Art | $14.99+

 

Personalized Canvas Tote Bag

Personalized Tote Bag

bdactivewear | $12.74

 

Butterfly Tote Bag

 

The Great Wave Tote Bag

Great Wave Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

“Better Things Are Coming” Tote Bag

Better Things Are Coming Tote Bag

alyissaj | $14.99+

 

My Modern Met All-Over Print Tote Bag

 

Custom Embroidered Name Tote Bag

 

“Treat People With Kindness” Tote Bag

 

Almond Blossom Tote Bag

Almond Blossom Tote Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

Daisy Tote Bag (Set of 3)

Daisy Tote Bag Set

BAGGU | $36

 

Cat With Ball Tote Bag

Cat With a Ball Tote Bag

Picomodi | $14.99+

 

Lemon Canvas Tote Bag

 

My Modern Met Black Tote Bag

 

Screen Printed Recycled Cotton Tote Bag

 

Keith Haring Tote Bag

Keith Haring Tote Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

“For the Love of Romanticism” Tote Bag

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

