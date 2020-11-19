Home / Design / Creative Products

25 Winter Accessories to Keep You Stylish All Season Long

By Kelly Richman-Abdou on November 18, 2020
Winter Accessories

When you hear “winter fashion,” do visions of big hats and bulky jackets dance in your head? If so, it's time to rethink your winter wardrobe and sprinkle in some creative accessories.

With these wintry statement pieces, you can stay fashionable all the way through spring. Earrings that look like snow-covered branches and a ring inspired by an icicle showcase the beauty of the cold, while a charming phone case highlights the adorable animals associated with the season. And, if you want to pair form with function, don some rabbit socks and personalized gloves to stay stylishly warm.

‘Tis the season to be creative!

Enjoy winter in style with these seasonal-inspired items.

 

Icy Earrings

Winter Accessories

LeChaim | $25.50

 

Resin and Wooden Ring

 

Pommed Wool Beanie

 

Chunky Handwoven Scarf

Chunky Scarf

Twill Hill | $105

 

Wreath Necklace

 

Winter Fox T-Shirt

 

Earmuff DIY Crochet Pattern

 

White Wings Scarf

Winter Accessories

Shovava | $56

 

Moon Phases Blanket

 

Tree Cuff

 

Rabbit Socks

 

Striped Knit Slipper Boots

 

Red Fox Stole

Knitted Fox Stole

Nina Fuehrer | $121.36

 

Arctic Animals Phone Case

iPhone Case

Dessi Designs | $17.33

 

Snowflake Pendant

Winter Accessories

13thPsyche | $30.96+

 

Skadi Dress

 

Stardust Organic Cotton Turtleneck

 

Hedgehat Enamel Pin

 

Raw Rose Quartz Ring

Raw Rose Quartz Ring

Tezori | $55

 

Personalized Gloves

 

Llama Hat

 

Hooded Snood

Sporty Snood

Kule | $78

 

Penguins and Polar Bears Socks

Penguin and Polar Bear Socks

King Stone | $14.10

 

Corgi Enamel Pin

 

Red Panda Embroidered Beanie

Embroidered Beanie

Papio Press | $34.66

This article has been edited and updated.

