Home / Art

Artist Covers Canvases With 80 Layers of Paint Revealed by Her Intricate Carvings

By Margherita Cole on April 16, 2022
Acrylic Carvings by Hannah Jenson

Layering paint is a common art-making technique, but Hannah Jensen takes this approach to another level in her creative practice. The New Zealand-based artist uses printmaking techniques like intaglio, etching, and carving to reveal complex designs from boards that are covered with dozens of layers of acrylic paint.

With a background in printmaking and a love for painting, this unique art form felt like a natural next step for Jenson after graduating from university. She begins each piece by applying between 20 and 80 layers of paint onto a wooden board, which contains the full range of colors that will make up the final design. After all of the layers have dried, Jensen uses her tools to carefully scrape away the paint in the desired locations and at the right depth. In this way, she creates varied forms with texture and depth.

Many of Jenson's most striking works feature detailed depictions of flowers and different species of animals. She is able to render a variety of textures by chipping away at the paint with more or less force, which in turn affects the amount of paint revealed from the underlayers. The results of this meticulous process are worth it, however, as each design is so vivid that it appears to pop off the board.

You can purchase original art via Jensen's online store, and see what she's up to next by following the artist on Instagram.

New Zealand-based artist Hannah Jensen creates colorful carvings.

Acrylic Carvings by Hannah JensonAcrylic Carvings by Hannah JensonAcrylic Carvings by Hannah JensonAcrylic Carvings by Hannah Jenson

She carves her pieces from boards that are layered with 20 to 80 layers of acrylic paint.

Acrylic Carvings by Hannah JensonAcrylic Carvings by Hannah JensonAcrylic Carvings by Hannah Jenson

By scraping away at the layers she reveals different colors in the design.

Acrylic Carvings by Hannah JensonAcrylic Carvings by Hannah JensonAcrylic Carvings by Hannah JensonAcrylic Carvings by Hannah JensonHannah Jensen: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hannah Jensen.

Related Articles:

Artist Hides AI Faces Within Densely Patterned Paintings

Close-Up Paintings of Eyes Examine What People Are Feeling in That Moment

Vibrant Paintings Merge Beautiful Blooms With Female Figures

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Immersive Basquiat Exhibition Reveals 177 Works That Have Never Been on Display
Yayoi Kusama’s New Exhibition ‘One With Eternity’ Opens in D.C.
Surreal Collage Portraits Offer a Look Into the Mind’s Eye of People From the Past
Banksy’s Anti-War Print Raises Over $100,000 for Ukraine’s Largest Children’s Hospital
Tiny Figurines Occupy Charming Miniature Worlds Built With Everyday Objects
How the 7 Elements of Art Shape Creativity

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Art Nouveau, the Ornate Architectural Style that Defined the Early 20th Century
Girl and Her Mom Spend Months Meticulously Recreating Kirsty Mitchell’s Dramatic ‘White Queen’
Kintsugi: The Centuries-Old Art of Repairing Broken Pottery with Gold
Poignant Anti-War Art Makes a Big Statement Using Miniature Objects
Artists Are Expressing Their Support for Ukraine in Emotional Illustrations
Art Museum Security Guards Are Moonlighting as Curators To Arrange a Special Exhibition

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.