Home / Art / Sculpture

Pensive Figurative Sculptures Rendered in Gray Monochrome Are Lost in Deep Thought

By Margherita Cole on November 30, 2023
Figurative Sculptures by Hans Op De Beeck

When we think of famous sculptures, stark, white marble is usually what comes to mind. Even though many ancient sculptures were originally painted in vibrant hues, these pigments faded over time, and white sculptures become a fixture of Italian Renaissance art and beyond. Belgian artist Hans Op de Beeck puts his own spin on sculptures by rendering human figures in a mesmerizing monochrome gray palette.

This unique approach has a startling effect. Each figure appears suspended in time, completely still and alone with their own thoughts. With the absence of color, the viewer is compelled to look at the smooth texture of the skin, the details in the clothing and facial features, as well as the overall form of the work. Not only are these characters shadowed in a solid gray, but they also appear to be in deep thought as well. Most figures have their eyes half or entirely closed, as if they are trapped in a dream.

Dressing the figures in detailed costumes while having them be still is a hallmark of Op de Beeck's work. “This moment of stillness contrasts greatly with their outfits. The gray monochromatic nature of the sculptures makes the characters appear as if petrified or frozen in time, as if the characters' brief moments of introspection and letting go have made them timeless,” the sculptor explains. Other sculptures depict characters in the midst of an activity, but even in these cases, they possess a contemplative nature—once again, seemingly distracted by a deeper thought.

Scroll down to see more monochrome sculptures by Op de Beeck, and follow the artist's Instagram to keep up to date with his latest projects.

Belgian artist Hans Op de Beeck creates mesmerizing figurative sculptures.

Figurative Sculptures by Hans Op De Beeck

He uses a monochrome gray color palette.

Figurative Sculptures by Hans Op De Beeck

Lacking any vibrant hues, these pieces compel the viewer to focus on the form on the figures.

Figurative sculpture of a man on horseback with a monkey holding a parasol on his shoulder in gray monochrome by Hans Op De Beeck Figurative sculpture of a man on horseback with a monkey holding a parasol on his shoulder in gray monochrome by Hans Op De Beeck Figurative sculpture of a man on horseback with a monkey holding a parasol on his shoulder in gray monochrome by Hans Op De Beeck Figurative sculpture of a man on horseback with a monkey holding a parasol on his shoulder in gray monochrome by Hans Op De Beeck

The smooth gray also appears to suspend each sculpture in an air of stillness.

Figurative Sculptures by Hans Op De Beeck Figurative Sculptures by Hans Op De Beeck

Many of the characters seem trapped in solitude and silence, prompting reflection.

Figurative sculptures of two youths sitting beside one another in gray monochrome by Hans Op De Beeck Figurative Sculptures by Hans Op De Beeck Figurative Sculptures by Hans Op De Beeck Figurative Sculptures by Hans Op De Beeck Figurative Sculptures by Hans Op De Beeck Figurative Sculptures by Hans Op De Beeck Figurative Sculptures by Hans Op De Beeck Figurative Sculptures by Hans Op De Beeck Figurative Sculptures by Hans Op De Beeck Figurative Sculptures by Hans Op De Beeck

Hans Op de Beeck: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hans Op de Beeck.

Related Articles:

Powerful Sculptures of Overlapping Hands Visualize Our Connection to Nature and Each Other

Mesmerizing Metal Sculptures of Disintegrating People Visualizes the Ephemerality of Beauty and Life

Lyrical Sculptures Fuse the Beauty of Nature With Elegant Human Movement

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Striking Wooden Sculptures Made of Plywood Panels Hypnotically Assembled Together
Powerful Sculptures of Overlapping Hands Visualize Our Connection to Nature and Each Other
500-Year-Old Aztec Sculpture of a Giant Snake Head Uncovered After Earthquake in Mexico
New ‘The Little Prince’ Sculpture is Unveiled in New York in Celebration of the Book’s 80th Anniversary
Resilient Bonsai Tree Sculptures Burst Through Porcelain Vessels
Museum Shows What Happens When You Let Visitors Touch Marble Sculptures

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Painstakingly Recreates Ordinary Objects in Beautiful Porcelain
Rice Straw Sculptures of Massive Animals Take Over 2023 Wara Art Festival in Japan
Two Giant Troll Sculptures Pop Up in Seattle to Complete the Series of U.S. Installations
Stunning Metallic Animal Sculptures Made With Sweeping Lines
Artist Twists Hundreds of Wire Strands Into Bonsai Tree Sculptures
From New Jersey to Washington State, Massive Wooden Troll Sculptures Are Cropping up Across the U.S.

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.