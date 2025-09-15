Home / Art / Installation

Giant Sleeping Dachshund Sleeps on the Floor of a Futuristic Store in Seoul

By Emma Taggart on September 15, 2025

While most retail stores don’t allow dogs inside, Gentle Monster’s new headquarters and flagship, Haus Nowhere Seoul, makes an exception. Located in the Seongsu neighborhood, the 13-story, dream-like complex features an unexpected centerpiece—a giant animatronic dachshund peacefully napping in the middle of the space.

With gently moving ears, a twitching nose, and a body that rises and falls to the rhythm of its breath, the mechanical canine sculpture looks incredibly lifelike. The pop-up installation, titled The Future Returned, celebrates Tamburins’ new fragrance, Sunshine, which is inspired by the image of a dog dozing in the afternoon light. The scent is fittingly contained within sculptural glass vessels shaped like paws.

The space also features futuristic, spacecraft-like displays and several impressive robots, making it look like something from a sci-fi film. Guests can even enter Sunshine’s universe through an AI-driven Twin Look photo booth, where the dachshund playfully reflects their likeness in sticker-style portraits.

Within the same building, visitors can enjoy Nudake Teahouse, a vivid, kinetic lounge that reimagines the tea ritual as a full sensory experience. And during the store’s opening on September 6, 2025, German artist Max Siedentopf’s More Is More installation filled the space with hundreds of black bags inflating and deflating in rhythm, watched over by a hyperrealistic figure of an elderly man.

Find out more about Haus Nowhere on Instagram, where you can keep up to date with the concept store’s weird and wonderful ideas.

Gentle Monster’s new headquarters and flagship, Haus Nowhere Seoul, features a giant animatronic dachshund peacefully napping in the middle of the space.

The installation, titled The Future Returned, celebrates Tamburins’ new fragrance, Sunshine, which is inspired by the image of a dog dozing in the afternoon light.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 주소록 (@zoo_sorok)

Gentle Monster: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok
Haus Nowhere Seoul: Instagram
TAMBURINS: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Source: HAUS NOWHERE SEOUL

Related Articles:

Adorable Dachshund Puppy Has a Body That’s Spotted Just Like a Dalmatian

Elegant Pop-Up Installation Merges Flowers and Industrial Aesthetics

Pharrell Williams x NIGO Announce ‘Japa Valley’ With Giant KAWS Sculpture at the Center

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Inflatable Venue Is a Monumental (And Portable) Way To Reimagine the Traditional Concert Experience
Armory Show 2025 Celebrated the Cultural Vibrancy of Artwork in the U.S. And Beyond
Daniel Arsham and Kohler Bring “Divided Layers” to Palazzo Courtyard During Milan Design Week
Unconventional NYC Flower Market Invites You To Build a Bouquet of Plush Blooms
Bourbon and Glassblowing Unite in New Chihuly Exhibition at Sprawling Kentucky Distillery
‘Made in L.A.’ Exhibition Returns To Hammer Museum After Two Years

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

8,000 Iridescent Acrylic Pixels Mimic the Beauty of Sunlight Reflecting on Water
Anish Kapoor and Greenpeace Partner on Powerful Environmental Installation in the North Sea
20-Foot-Tall Remix ‘The Thinker’ Surrounded by Trash Pushes UN Leaders To Ratify Plastic Treaty [Interview]
Immersive Titanic Exhibit Lets You Experience Harrowing Voyage From Passengers’ Perspective
Legendary Land Artist James Turrell Is Bringing Skyspaces to Saudi Arabia Oasis City
David Hockney’s Largest Exhibition Ever Takes Over the Fondation Louis Vuitton

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.