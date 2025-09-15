Giant Sleeping Dachshund Sleeps on the Floor of a Futuristic Store in Seoul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAMBURINS 탬버린즈 (@tamburinsofficial)

While most retail stores don’t allow dogs inside, Gentle Monster’s new headquarters and flagship, Haus Nowhere Seoul, makes an exception. Located in the Seongsu neighborhood, the 13-story, dream-like complex features an unexpected centerpiece—a giant animatronic dachshund peacefully napping in the middle of the space.

With gently moving ears, a twitching nose, and a body that rises and falls to the rhythm of its breath, the mechanical canine sculpture looks incredibly lifelike. The pop-up installation, titled The Future Returned, celebrates Tamburins’ new fragrance, Sunshine, which is inspired by the image of a dog dozing in the afternoon light. The scent is fittingly contained within sculptural glass vessels shaped like paws.

The space also features futuristic, spacecraft-like displays and several impressive robots, making it look like something from a sci-fi film. Guests can even enter Sunshine’s universe through an AI-driven Twin Look photo booth, where the dachshund playfully reflects their likeness in sticker-style portraits.

Within the same building, visitors can enjoy Nudake Teahouse, a vivid, kinetic lounge that reimagines the tea ritual as a full sensory experience. And during the store’s opening on September 6, 2025, German artist Max Siedentopf’s More Is More installation filled the space with hundreds of black bags inflating and deflating in rhythm, watched over by a hyperrealistic figure of an elderly man.

Find out more about Haus Nowhere on Instagram, where you can keep up to date with the concept store’s weird and wonderful ideas.

Gentle Monster’s new headquarters and flagship, Haus Nowhere Seoul, features a giant animatronic dachshund peacefully napping in the middle of the space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAMBURINS 탬버린즈 (@tamburinsofficial)

The installation, titled The Future Returned, celebrates Tamburins’ new fragrance, Sunshine, which is inspired by the image of a dog dozing in the afternoon light.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAMBURINS 탬버린즈 (@tamburinsofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 주소록 (@zoo_sorok)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAMBURINS 탬버린즈 (@tamburinsofficial)

Gentle Monster: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Haus Nowhere Seoul: Instagram

TAMBURINS: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles :

Adorable Dachshund Puppy Has a Body That’s Spotted Just Like a Dalmatian

Elegant Pop-Up Installation Merges Flowers and Industrial Aesthetics

Pharrell Williams x NIGO Announce ‘Japa Valley’ With Giant KAWS Sculpture at the Center