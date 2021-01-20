This Self-Heating Lunch Box Makes It Easy To Have a Hot Lunch on the Go

Having a hot lunch is a luxury that many aspire to but don’t often achieve, except by way of takeout or unhealthy fast food. Maybe you don’t have access to a microwave during the day, or you just don’t want to go through the hassle of having to cook a meal in the middle of the day. Either way, Heatbox—the first self-heating lunch box to use smart technology and steam to heat your food—is here to change that.

Designed in The Netherlands by an innovative team of four, the Heatbox boasts a variety of helpful features that make it a breeze to have a hot lunch on the go. The first of these is that it uses steam to heat your food. It warms food to the perfect temperature without drying it out. It is also leak-proof and has an anti-slip base so that you can carry your food anywhere without worrying about any accidental messes.

The self-heating lunch box is also rechargeable—operable up to three times from a single charge—and you can even use the charging port to charge your phone. Additionally, it is Bluetooth-connected and controllable via an app available for both iOS and Android. With the app, you can turn on Heatbox and adjust the heat setting to low, medium, or high. The final version of the app will also include a variety of healthy and delicious recipes to take your lunch to the next level.

Now, it couldn’t be easier to ditch the fast food and have a hot, healthy lunch on the go. Heatbox is now in the prototyping stage, but it is available for pre-order from its live campaign on Indiegogo. The final product is set to ship out in April 2021.

Check out this video to see how Heatbox box works.

Heatbox: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Indiegogo

h/t: [New Atlas]

All images via Heatbox.

