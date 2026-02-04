Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Amazing Winners of HIPA’s “Power”-Themed Photo Contest’s $1M Prizes

By Sage Helene on February 4, 2026
HIPA Photography Contest Winners

“Etna’s Paroxysm” by Gianluca Gianferrari. Grand Prize Winner.

The world-renowned photography contest known as HIPA has revealed the winners of its latest competition. The theme, “Power,” invited photographers to explore strength, endurance, and force across natural and human-made environments. Thousands of artists from around the world submitted work for the chance to share in the contest’s $1 million prize pool. Italian photographer Gianluca Gianferrari earned the grand prize for his photograph of Mount Etna during an active eruption. He captured the scene at night, when glowing lava cut through the darkness. The image highlights the scale and intensity of nature without any human presence. Judges praised the photograph for its precision and its clear portrayal of environmental power.

Power also appears through survival and perseverance. Syrian photographer Hashem Dardowra won first place in the Power category with an image of a young boy standing among the ruins of conflict. The photograph centers on the subject’s expression rather than the destruction around him. This choice shifts the focus to human resilience and emotional strength.

Other photographers approached power through science and movement. Indian photographer Deepak Singh Dogra, for example, captured a detailed view of the sun’s surface. His image emphasizes the immense energy that sustains life on Earth. Meanwhile, Australian photographer Scott Portelli took third place with an underwater photograph of penguins swimming at high speed. Trails of bubbles reveal the force and efficiency of their movement.

Additional winners across color, black and white, and sports categories expand the theme further. Wildlife photographs focus on the physical presence and instinct. Landscape images highlight scale and natural forces. Sports photographs capture moments of peak exertion and control. Together, these works show power as both physical and emotional.

This year’s HIPA photography contest winners present power as a shared human experience. The selected images move beyond spectacle and focus on clarity, intention, and impact. Through nature, resilience, and motion, the photographers offer a global view of what power looks like today.

HIPA’s latest competition invited photographers worldwide to interpret power through nature, human experience, and motion, with a total prize pool of $1 million.

HIPA Photography Contest Winners

“Ultimate Power” by Deepak Singh Dogra. 2nd Place Winner, Power Category.

HIPA Photography Contest Winners

“Burden of Survival” by Ali Jadallah. 1st Place Winner, Portfolio Category.

Winning photographs focus on raw environmental energy, human survival, solar energy, and animal motion, showing power through endurance and physical force.

HIPA Photography Contest Winners

“The Rise of the Phoenix” by Hashem Dardowra. 1st Place Winner, Power Category.

HIPA Photography Contest Winners

“Time Will Tell” by Chris Fallows. 2nd Place Winner, Black & White Category.

HIPA Photography Contest Winners

“Victory and Defeat” by Vladimir Tadic. 1st Place Winner, Sports Category.

HIPA Photography Contest Winners

“The Madison” by Masatoshi Ujihara. 3rd Place Winner, Sports Category.

HIPA Photography Contest Winners

“Exploding Swell” by Edward John Grambeau. 1st Place Winner, Black & White Category.

Across all categories, the selected images present power as both physical and emotional, offering a global snapshot of strength in many forms.

HIPA Photography Contest Winners

“Jetstreams” by Scott Portelli. 3rd Place Winner, Power Category.

HIPA Photography Contest Winners

“Apex of Grace” by Ladislav Perenyi. 2nd Place Winner, Sports Category.

HIPA Photography Contest Winners

Ammar AlSayed Ahmed. 3rd Place Winner, Portfolio Category.

HIPA Photography Contest Winners

“The Flying Hatchet” by Jinhua Zhi. 2nd Place Winner, Color Category.

HIPA Photography Contest Winners

“The Lake Eye” by Marcin Giba. 3rd Place Winner, Color Category.

HIPA Photography Contest Winners

“Whispers of Light” by Marek Biegalski. 2nd Place Winner, Portfolio Category.

HIPA Photography Contest Winners

“Jungle Keeper” by Karine Aigner. 1st Place Winner, Color Category.

HIPA Photography Contest Winners

“Sunset Over the Sands” by Yousef Bin Shakar Al Zaabi. 3rd Place Winner, Black & White Category.

HIPA: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by HIPA.

Related Articles:

Humpback Whale Duo Swimming Perfectly in Sync Wins 2025 Underwater Photo Contest

Winners of the 2026 World Sports Photography Awards Capture the Grit and Beauty of Athleticism

Wondrous Winners of the 12th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards

Dancing Gorilla Wins Top Prize in the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Society of Photographers 2025 Contest Announces Its Astounding Winners
Humpback Whale Duo Swimming Perfectly in Sync Wins 2025 Underwater Photo Contest
Winners of the 2026 World Sports Photography Awards Capture the Grit and Beauty of Athleticism
Wondrous Winners of the 12th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards
Dancing Gorilla Wins Top Prize in the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Royal Photographic Society Announces 2025 Winners of the World’s Longest-Running Photo Prize

More on My Modern Met

Incredible Winners of the 2025 Nature Photographer of the Year Contest
Incredible Finalists of the 2025 Close Up Photographer of the Year Contest
A Bird in Mourning Wins the 2025 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest
Winners of the 2025 Drone Photo Awards Explore the Beauty of the World Above
A Rare Circular Rainbow Wins the 2025 Weather Photographer of the Year Contest
Breathtaking Winners of the 2025 Epson International Pano Awards

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.