Millions of ‘Baby Blue Eyes’ Bloom in This Breathtaking Japanese Park Each Year

Spring is the season where plants come alive. And while you can find beautiful blooms in cities, you'd be hardpressed to see an entire field dedicated to flowers. That is why people in Japan travel to a spacious nature park roughly two hours south of Tokyo. Spread over about 864 acres, the Hitachi Seaside Park contains millions of gorgeous florals that bloom every year to form a dreamy, storybook setting.

While the park features an array of flora, it is most famous for its field of nemophila, also known as baby blue eyes. Inside Miharashi's Hill—one of the gardens that make up the nature park—there is about 500 million nemophila that bloom from April to May. During this time, the luxurious pale color blends into the sky to create a romantic scene for visitors to photograph and stroll through, always staying on the provided trail.

In addition to baby blue eyes, the coastal destination also includes a section called Tamago no Mori Flower Garden. This area is reminiscent of Dutch landscapes, featuring 260 varieties of tulips in a range of colors, as well as model windmills scattered across the garden. The chromatic assortment of tulips creates mesmerizing patterns within the wooded area, which tourists can view from different angles as they stroll along the path.

Japan's Hitachi Seaside Park is famous for its gorgeous natural beauty.

Located in Hitachinaka City, in the Ibaraki Prefecture, this popular destination features an array of colorful blooms.

Its most famous flower is nemophila, or baby blue eyes, which bloom from April to May.

They have about 500 million nemophila in their garden called Miharashi's Hill.

They also have a field of tulips called the Tamago no Mori Flower Garden.

It features 280 varieties of tulips in a range of colors.

Watch these videos to learn more about the park:

h/t: [Grape]

All images via Hitachi Seaside Park.

