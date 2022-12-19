Holiday Sale at My Modern Met Academy: Save 15% On All Creative Classes

We know that 2022 isn’t over quite yet, but you might already be thinking about 2023. If you’re planning for a “new year, new me” transformation, why not make that change with art? Our e-learning platform My Modern Met Academy is just the place for you to spread your creative wings. And now is the perfect time to invest in yourself. We have a holiday sale happening now until December 25 at 11:59 PM PST. Save 15% on all of our creative classes when you use the code happyholidays22 at checkout. (Excludes gift certificates.)

We offer a variety of creative classes. If you’re looking for a place to start, check out a couple of our most recently launched courses. Learn to combine realistic drawing with abstract painting when you enroll in Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting with Dimitra Milan. In the course, you’ll learn mixed media techniques that will have you starting with an abstract background, drawing your subject, then using acrylics to bring it to life. It’s a great way to have some fun while exercising your sketching skills.

For something completely different, try Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art. Taught by instructor Anna Zakirova, she’ll take you through how to press a variety of flowers and turn them into one-of-a-kind works of botanical art. This includes the iconic rose and approaches to pressing daisies.

Scroll down for more classes available on My Modern Met Academy. Once you find a course that you like, don’t delay. This is the last sale of the year! Remember to use the code happyholidays22 to save 15%. It will then be in your course library where you can watch it as often as you like.

Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting

Enroll in Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting.

Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art

Enroll in Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art.

Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons

Enroll in Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons.

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

Enroll in Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil.

Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend

Enroll in Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend.

