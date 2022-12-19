Holiday Sale at My Modern Met Academy: Save 15% On All Creative Classes

Home / Classes / Academy

We know that 2022 isn’t over quite yet, but you might already be thinking about 2023. If you’re planning for a “new year, new me” transformation, why not make that change with art? Our e-learning platform My Modern Met Academy is just the place for you to spread your creative wings. And now is the perfect time to invest in yourself. We have a holiday sale happening now until December 25 at 11:59 PM PST. Save 15% on all of our creative classes when you use the code happyholidays22 at checkout. (Excludes gift certificates.)

We offer a variety of creative classes. If you’re looking for a place to start, check out a couple of our most recently launched courses. Learn to combine realistic drawing with abstract painting when you enroll in Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting with Dimitra Milan. In the course, you’ll learn mixed media techniques that will have you starting with an abstract background, drawing your subject, then using acrylics to bring it to life. It’s a great way to have some fun while exercising your sketching skills.

For something completely different, try Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art. Taught by instructor Anna Zakirova, she’ll take you through how to press a variety of flowers and turn them into one-of-a-kind works of botanical art. This includes the iconic rose and approaches to pressing daisies.

Scroll down for more classes available on My Modern Met Academy. Once you find a course that you like, don’t delay. This is the last sale of the year! Remember to use the code happyholidays22 to save 15%. It will then be in your course library where you can watch it as often as you like.

Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting

Abstract Realism Painting by Dimitra Milan Abstract Realism Painting by Dimitra Milan Dimitra Milan Online Art Class Abstract Realism Painting by Dimitra Milan

Enroll in Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting.

 

Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art

Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova

Enroll in Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art.

 

Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons

Creating a Polygon Landscape Painting Elyse Dodge Painting a Geometric Acrylic Landscape Elyse Dodge Painting a Geometric Acrylic Landscape Contemporary Acrylic Landscape Painting by Elyse Dodge

Enroll in Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons.

 

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

Demi Lang Drawing a Building Demi Lang Drawing a Building Demi Lang Drawing a Building Architectural Drawing Class

Enroll in Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

 

Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend

Pet Photograph in a Studio Setting Pet Photograph in a Studio Setting Pet Photography by Belinda Richards Editing a Pet Photograph

Enroll in Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend.

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
