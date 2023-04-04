Home / Store

These Whimsical Candles Reveal an Unexpected Surprise As They Melt

By Margherita Cole on April 4, 2023
Unique Cat Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

You may think you've seen it all when it comes to candles, but the creative brand 54Celcius will surprise you. Their PyroPet candles look like geometric animals on the outside, but as the wax melts, an unexpected secret is revealed. My Modern Met Store has recently added two of the brand's most stunning creations to its collection, and once you see how they work, you will be smitten, too.

The Kisa Cat Candle, for instance, captures the fiery spirit of the housecat. Available in three colors—black, white, and pink—PyroPet Kisa begins as a stylized cat-shaped candle. But as it burns, it reveals something a bit more unusual. Underneath the unscented wax is a metallic skeleton of the kitty, which gives you a reason to light the candle time and time again until you fully excavate it the skeleton within.

PyroPet Einar works the same way. Based on the Icelandic myth of a unicorn called Einar, who was said to have a heart of gold, this candle contains a gold-colored metal skeleton, complete with an elegant horn. Although it starts out as a stylized animal in lilac or white-colored wax, each time you light the wick, more and more of the secret will be uncovered.

There are a few things to note about PyroPet candles, as they differ from traditional kinds. During the burning process, the candle releases large amounts of wax, so it is recommended to place the candle on a plate or other container to prevent wax overflow. In addition, the metal skeleton should not be touched while the candle is burning as it becomes very hot and can cause injury. However, once the wax has fully melted off, the wick is gone, and the metal has cooled, the remaining skeleton can make an interesting piece of decor on your bookshelf or mantle.

Scroll down to see more images of these amazing candles, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

These cool candles reveal an unexpected surprise as the wax melts.

 

PyroPet Kisa Cat Candle

Unique Cat Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

Unique Cat Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

Unique Cat Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

Unique Cat Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

Unique Cat Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

Unique Cat Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

Unique Cat Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

Unique Cat Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

Unique Cat Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

Unique Cat Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

 

PyroPet Einar Unicorn Candle

Unique Unicorn Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

Unique Unicorn Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

Unique Unicorn Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

Unique Unicorn Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

Unique Unicorn Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

Unique Unicorn Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

Unique Unicorn Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

Unique Unicorn Candle by 54Celcius

54Celcius | $39

 

Find these candles and more in My Modern Met Store!

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
