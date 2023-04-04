These Whimsical Candles Reveal an Unexpected Surprise As They Melt

You may think you've seen it all when it comes to candles, but the creative brand 54Celcius will surprise you. Their PyroPet candles look like geometric animals on the outside, but as the wax melts, an unexpected secret is revealed. My Modern Met Store has recently added two of the brand's most stunning creations to its collection, and once you see how they work, you will be smitten, too.

The Kisa Cat Candle, for instance, captures the fiery spirit of the housecat. Available in three colors—black, white, and pink—PyroPet Kisa begins as a stylized cat-shaped candle. But as it burns, it reveals something a bit more unusual. Underneath the unscented wax is a metallic skeleton of the kitty, which gives you a reason to light the candle time and time again until you fully excavate it the skeleton within.

PyroPet Einar works the same way. Based on the Icelandic myth of a unicorn called Einar, who was said to have a heart of gold, this candle contains a gold-colored metal skeleton, complete with an elegant horn. Although it starts out as a stylized animal in lilac or white-colored wax, each time you light the wick, more and more of the secret will be uncovered.

There are a few things to note about PyroPet candles, as they differ from traditional kinds. During the burning process, the candle releases large amounts of wax, so it is recommended to place the candle on a plate or other container to prevent wax overflow. In addition, the metal skeleton should not be touched while the candle is burning as it becomes very hot and can cause injury. However, once the wax has fully melted off, the wick is gone, and the metal has cooled, the remaining skeleton can make an interesting piece of decor on your bookshelf or mantle.

