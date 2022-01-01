Artist Punctures Building Façade With Glowing Beams of Light

Transdisciplinary artist Ian Strange has made a name for himself through his thought-provoking artworks that explore elements of architecture, space, and our concept of home. In one of his more recent works, titled LIGHT INTERSECTIONS II, the artist transforms a dilapidated Victorian home—located on the fringes of Sydney, Australia—with a striking light installation. Strange transfigures the building’s graffitied façade, converting the structural trappings of linear perspective into beams of light that perforate the building’s exterior and prick through its inner walls.

“The lines of light in Intersections are an attempt to place abstracted perspective lines back into the environment,” Strange says. “These drawn perspective lines don’t appear in nature, but are staples in both painting, drawing, and architecture, used as a way of containing, representing, and changing the natural environment.”

Strange is perhaps best known for his large-scale architectural interventions that destabilize our understanding of the utility and function of certain constructed environments. And in that same vein, this work serves to illuminate this neglected edifice from a new perspective—both literally and figuratively. “All of my projects come from a drawing practice,” the artist explains, “so I have always been interested in how the drawn line then manifests itself in the real world—in particular, how perspective lines are used by architects and artists to interpret and also change the landscape.”

LIGHT INTERSECTIONS II was commissioned by the City of Sydney as part of a public art series and is a continuation of an ongoing series that began with Strange’s 2019 light installation at Lyon Housemuseum just outside of Melbourne. Strange completed this latest iteration of the project in collaboration with Australian design firm OFFICE and Scoundrel Projects production company. Together, they designed over 120 meters (394 feet) of LED lighting and engineered steel in order to create the illusion that the light beams were floating in midair as they penetrated the two-story terrace home.

Scroll down to see images of Strange’s spectacular light installation. For more from the artist, visit his website or follow him on Instagram. You can also learn more about LIGHT INTERSECTIONS II by reading its accompanying essay, titled Threads of Vision, by Melbourne University associate professor Rory Hyde.

Transdisciplinary artist Ian Strange created a spectacular light installation in a dilapidated Victorian home.

The project is titled LIGHT INTERSECTIONS II.

The intersecting beams of light represent the lines of linear perspective that are abstracted and then reinserted into the structure.

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Ian Strange.

