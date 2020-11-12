Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Incredible Professional Winners From the 2020 International Photography Awards

By Jessica Stewart on November 12, 2020
Ice in Antarctica

“ANTARCTICA: The Waking Giant” by Sebastian Copeland (Germany). First Place – Book Photographer Of the Year, Professional Book, Nature.

The prestigious International Photography Awards (IPA) has looked over 13,000 entries and determined the best of the best. The expert jury has put forth the winners and a look at the top selections in the professional competition show just how talented this year's field of photographers is. Now the winners of the 13 categories will go on to compete for the title of Photographer of the Year.

From sleek advertising photography to haunting editorial images, IPA's categories allow the world's top photographers to put their best images up for judgment—and the results do not disappoint. In the Nature category, Australian photographer Ari Rex took home the win for his dynamic photo of a lightning storm over Canberra. As lightning bolts settle over the Black Mountain, the twinkling lights of the city glimmer in the foreground.

Touching human moments were also rewarded, like Yo-Wei Chen's moving photo of a father tightly hugging his daughter during her wedding. Likewise, Sandro Miller's portraits of children who are part of an after school program to keep them off the dangerous streets of their Chicago neighborhood have a strong visual and emotional impact. Across the board, the winners put on a powerful display of artistic and technical skill.

As we wait for word of the grand prize winner, who will be awarded at a special online ceremony, scroll down and look at some of the top entries from this year's competition.

Check out some of the top professional photos from the 2020 International Photography Awards.

Snake Eating a Frog

“Blue Insularis 7” by Chin Leong Teo (Singapore). First Place – Professional Nature, Other.

Father Hugging His Daughter at a Wedding

“拜別時刻” by Yo-Wei Chen (Taiwan). First Place – Professional Event, Wedding.

Interior of an Old Theater

“From the stage” by Jesús M.Chamizo (Spain). Architecture Photographer Of the Year, First Place – Professional Architecture, Interior

Lightning Storm over a Town

“Black Mountain” by Ari Rex (Australia). Nature Photographer Of the Year, First Place – Professional Nature, Seasons.

Man with Face Mask Looking Out the Window

“Looking out from Within, 2020” by Julia Fullerton-Batten (United Kingdom). Fine Art Photographer Of the Year, First Place – Professional Fine Art, Other

Portrait of a Beautiful Woman

“Phoenix” by Marie Simonova (Russian Federation). First Place – Professional Advertising, Beauty.

Black and White Photo of a Boy Playing the Violin

“City Soleil : a Melody of Hope” by Urim Hong (United States). First Place – Professional Editorial / Press, Other.

Rock Climber Dangling Off the Face of a Rock

“The Man Who Sold the World” by Adam Gearing (Australia). First Place – Professional Sports, Extreme sports.

Panorama of a Hiker on a Mountain

“Extreme Panoramic Landscapes” by Alessandro Cantarelli (Italy). First Place – Professional Nature, Landscape.

Young Boy with a Handmade Soccer Ball

“Odilo Lawiny – Handmade soccer balls” by Brian Hodges (Australia). People Photographer Of the Year, First Place – Professional People , Children.

Two Dogs Simultaneously Jumping Over a Log

“Best friends” by Claudio Piccoli (Italy). First Place – Professional Nature, Animals / Pets.

The contest received 13,000 entries from photographers in 120 countries.

Two Women Emerging from Water

“time” by Titus Poplawski (Poland). First Place – Professional Analog / Film, Portrait.

Protestors in Hong Kong

“Pro Democracy Demonstrations, Hong Kong: The Revolution of Our Time” by Kiran Ridley (France). Editorial / Press Photographer Of the Year, First Place – Professional Editorial / Press, General News.

High Fashion Editorial

“Crossing The Line” by Elena Paraskeva (Cyprus). Second Place – Professional Advertising, Fashion.

Close Up Photo of a Peony

“Peony Study” by Saori Kurioka (United States). Second Place – Professional Nature, Flowers.

Bubble coral shrimp in the bubbles

“In the bubble” by Atsushi Adachi (Japan). First Place – Professional Nature, Underwater.

Portrait of Two Children on the Beach Wrapped in an American Flag

“Coney Island – NYC's Summer Playground” by Aristide Economopoulos (United States). First Place – Professional People , Street Photography.

Young Girl Standing on the Side of the Road

“Exodus” by Nicolo Filippo Rosso (Colombia). Deeper Perspective Photographer Of the Year, First Place – Professional Deeper Perspective

Two Children Staring out the Window

“The journey to the land of dreams” by Iwona Podlasinska (Poland). Still in Motion / Video Photographer Of the Year, First Place – Professional Still in Motion / Video, Fine Art.

Aerial Landscape

“Healing Landscape: A Damaged World in Transition” by joSon (United States). First Place – Professional Nature, Aerial / Drone.

Hybrid Solar Eclipse and Maasai Warrior

“Hybrid Solar Eclipse and Maasai Warrior” by Eugen Kamenew (Germany). First Place – Professional Nature, Astrophotography.

Black and White Artistic Photo of a Building

“Extremest forms” by Ahmed Thabet (Egypt). First Place – Professional Architecture, Buildings.

Elephants in East Africa

“Colossal Shadows: Super Tuskers of East Africa” by Andrew Doggett (United States). First Place – Professional Nature, Wildlife.

Award-Winning Smartphone Photography

“Mirror” by Szymon Brodziak (Poland). First Place – Professional Special, Smartphone Photography.

Portrait of a Young Black Girl by Sandro Miller

“Off the Street Club” by Sandro Miller (United States). First Place – Professional Event, Social Cause.

Macro Photo of an Insect

“Insect Portraits” by Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz (Spain). First Place – Professional Nature, Macro.

Overhead View of a Luxury Vehicle

“A sustainable future of exquisite luxury mobility” by Mike Dodd (United Kingdom). Advertising Photographer Of the Year, First Place – Professional Advertising, Automotive.

International Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the International Photography Awards.

Related Articles:

Incredible Winners of the 2020 EPSON International Pano Awards

Winners of International Photo Contest Celebrate the Art of Movement

Breathtaking Winners of the 2020 Siena International Photography Awards

Winners of the Close-Up Photographer of the Year Awards Give Their Unique Perspective on the World

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Breathtaking Winners of the 2020 Siena International Photography Awards
Incredible Winners of the 2020 EPSON International Pano Awards
Hilarious Winners of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Announced
Landscape Photography Awards Winners Highlight the Beauty of the UK
Winners of the 2020 Aerial Photography Awards Highlight Beauty Seen From the Sky
Weather Photographer of the Year Winners Celebrate the Beauty of Nature

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Documentary Wedding Photo Contest Highlights the Best Candid Shots of Nuptials Around the World
Marvel at Life Under the Microscope With the Winners of the Nikon Small World Photo Contest
Rare Siberian Tiger Hugging a Tree Photo Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award
Winners of the Close-Up Photographer of the Year Awards Give Their Unique Perspective on the World
Whale Shark With Over 50 Fish in Its Mouth Wins Underwater Photo Contest
These Incredible Contest Winning Photos Capture the Breathtaking Beauty of Sea Views

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.