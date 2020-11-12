Incredible Professional Winners From the 2020 International Photography Awards

The prestigious International Photography Awards (IPA) has looked over 13,000 entries and determined the best of the best. The expert jury has put forth the winners and a look at the top selections in the professional competition show just how talented this year's field of photographers is. Now the winners of the 13 categories will go on to compete for the title of Photographer of the Year.

From sleek advertising photography to haunting editorial images, IPA's categories allow the world's top photographers to put their best images up for judgment—and the results do not disappoint. In the Nature category, Australian photographer Ari Rex took home the win for his dynamic photo of a lightning storm over Canberra. As lightning bolts settle over the Black Mountain, the twinkling lights of the city glimmer in the foreground.

Touching human moments were also rewarded, like Yo-Wei Chen's moving photo of a father tightly hugging his daughter during her wedding. Likewise, Sandro Miller's portraits of children who are part of an after school program to keep them off the dangerous streets of their Chicago neighborhood have a strong visual and emotional impact. Across the board, the winners put on a powerful display of artistic and technical skill.

As we wait for word of the grand prize winner, who will be awarded at a special online ceremony, scroll down and look at some of the top entries from this year's competition.

Check out some of the top professional photos from the 2020 International Photography Awards.

The contest received 13,000 entries from photographers in 120 countries.

