Adorable Photos Capture a Happy Pup in Mid-Sprint Towards Its Human

When you have a dog, coming home is usually accompanied by joyful cries and lots of jumping. A Japanese photographer who goes by the username inubot captured the beauty of a human and pup reunion in a series of four photos. Set against a verdant backdrop, it features a golden Shiba Inu sprinting up the hill to reunite with its owner.

The heartwarming sequence starts with the slightest view of the dog's fur poking from beneath the concrete road and then skips to just a second or two later when the creature can be seen running at full speed. In the following photo, the canine has finally climbed up the road and is on its way back to its owner. Inubot uses the last image to zoom in on the Shiba Inu's face and showcase its huge happy grin and bright eyes.

Similar to a flipbook animation, browsing through these photos allows the viewers to see how the narrative ensued. It also highlights the relatable excitement a dog has to finally meet up with its owner after spending time apart. It's easy to imagine that the Shiba Inu and inubot shared a moving hug afterward.

Scroll down to see the full series, and follow inubot on Twitter to see more fantastic photos.

Japanese photographer inubot captured the sequence of her Shiba Inu sprinting up a hill to reunite with her in an adorable photo series.

Each image depicts the next step in the pup's journey up the hill.

Until at long last, we get a close-up view of the Shiba Inu who looks super happy to see its owner.

inubot: Twitter

h/t: [grape]

All images via inubot.

Related Articles:

This Adorable Shiba Inu Spent Years “Working” as a Shop Assistant at a Tobacco Shop in Tokyo

Meet Uni, the Lovable Shiba Inu Who Always Has a Smile on His Face

Meet Hachi the Adorable Shiba Inu Who Loves Frolicking in Japan’s Colorful Flower Fields