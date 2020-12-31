Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Makes Static Figures Appear to Run and Jump Off Stairs

Another incredible optical illusion is taking the internet by storm. Twitter user Jagarikin created the illusion, which appears to show a set of figures running up and then jumping off a set of stairs. Dubbed the Super Illusion Brothers, the image is actually static. If you're asking yourself how that's possible, it's actually quite simple.

Jagarikin's work is a reverse-phi illusion. That means it uses light and dark colors to create a sense of movement. The high contrast between the flashing colors actually tricks our eye into seeing a static image as moving forward. It's easy enough to see that the figures aren't actually moving anywhere if you look at them individually without the interference of the others.

The only exception to these static figures is the one on the lower right. That one is actually moving their arms and legs back and forth, but even if you cover that figure up, the illusion continues to work. Hypnotic and mesmerizing, the image has caused quite a stir and prompted some strong reactions across Twitter. Give it a try for yourself and see if you are able to spot whether these Super Illusion Brothers are really moving anywhere or not. If you still can't see it, check out this image without the changing colors that demonstrates how the illusion fails if the colors stay the same.

Twitter user Jagarikin caused a stir when he posted an image that appears to show figures running and jumping off stairs.

In reality, as this image shows, it's all an illusion created by the changing colors.

The illusion has caused some strong reactions as people try to wrap their minds around the image.

Focus on the stairs and let your eyes relax like viewing a seeing eye picture from the 90s seems to stop them from jumping. Now for the guys over the stairs, I’m going to keep drinking for the night — Nicholas S (@Baconwrapped) November 25, 2020

Why did I watch this for 10 minutes waiting for the guy at the bottom right to reach the side… — Harry steward (@HarrySteward20) November 21, 2020

This has had me wondering for a long time. Whenever I'm too lazy to change my keyboard's RBG function and it goes into rainbow mode, I swear it looks like the letters are moving ever so slightly depending on the momentary color. And this right here is exactly it. Crazy illusion. — Zwodo (@Zwodo_Jk) November 23, 2020

So…I got a cramp in my jaw it was “dropped” for so long. Gobsmacking! — pmt (@pmt36) November 23, 2020

my two brain cells can’t handle this — 🙂 (@SirPeppermint_) November 20, 2020

h/t: [Design Taxi]

Related Articles :

You Need to Shake Your Head to See the Hidden Animal in This Optical Illusion

Brilliant Optical Illusion Makes People See Color When They Look at B&W Photos

Optical Illusion Goes Viral Because People Can’t Believe What They’re Looking At

Every Color Will Disappear in This Mind-Bending Optical Illusion If You Stare Long Enough