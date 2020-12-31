Home / Illusion

Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Makes Static Figures Appear to Run and Jump Off Stairs

By Jessica Stewart on December 31, 2020

Another incredible optical illusion is taking the internet by storm. Twitter user Jagarikin created the illusion, which appears to show a set of figures running up and then jumping off a set of stairs. Dubbed the Super Illusion Brothers, the image is actually static. If you're asking yourself how that's possible, it's actually quite simple.

Jagarikin's work is a reverse-phi illusion. That means it uses light and dark colors to create a sense of movement. The high contrast between the flashing colors actually tricks our eye into seeing a static image as moving forward. It's easy enough to see that the figures aren't actually moving anywhere if you look at them individually without the interference of the others.

The only exception to these static figures is the one on the lower right. That one is actually moving their arms and legs back and forth, but even if you cover that figure up, the illusion continues to work. Hypnotic and mesmerizing, the image has caused quite a stir and prompted some strong reactions across Twitter. Give it a try for yourself and see if you are able to spot whether these Super Illusion Brothers are really moving anywhere or not. If you still can't see it, check out this image without the changing colors that demonstrates how the illusion fails if the colors stay the same.

Twitter user Jagarikin caused a stir when he posted an image that appears to show figures running and jumping off stairs.

In reality, as this image shows, it's all an illusion created by the changing colors.

The illusion has caused some strong reactions as people try to wrap their minds around the image.

h/t: [Design Taxi]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
