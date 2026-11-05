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78-Year-Old Man Completes His 43rd NYC Marathon as a Late-Night Crowd Cheers Him Across the Finish

By Sara Barnes on November 5, 2026
James Thomas Finishing the New York City Marathon

Photo: Screenshots via New York Mickey

Running a marathon requires both physical and mental endurance, along with dedicated training, to carry you through the 26.2-mile race. Few people find it appealing to spend hours logging miles on a weekend, so it’s not surprising that the annual worldwide number of marathon finishers is about 1.1 to 1.3 million—about 0.1% of the global population. Even just completing one marathon is an impressive feat. But running more than one? As a septuagenarian? That’s even rarer.

James Thomas, 78, completed the 2026 New York City Marathon in about 14 hours (which typically takes between three and six hours). By the time he approached the final stretch, it was dark. But Thomas was undeterred. He crossed the finish line to raucous cheers from the crowd, buzzing with the same enthusiastic fanfare that earlier runners received. Thomas looked appropriately exhausted, but he took his medal and seemed grateful for the support. He was the final person to finish the New York City Marathon, completing the course at around 11:20 p.m.

Thomas ran his first New York City Marathon in 1980, and 2026 marked his 43rd finish. It will be his last time running the race, which he shares is about more than just staying on your feet the whole time. “Your mind says, ‘Yeah, you can do it,’ but it’s your body that’s gonna carry you,” he said in a video shortly after finishing. “It’s gotta work as a team.”

Thomas’ marathon finish is a powerful reminder that completing a road race—no matter the distance—isn’t all about finishing in a top spot. After all, the elite runners get the same medals as the people who finish long after them. It’s about persisting through obstacles, both on and off the course, and it shows us we’re capable of doing hard things. In this way, every finish is meaningful, whether it’s a personal record (PR) or not.

James Thomas, 78, completed the 2026 New York City Marathon in about 14 hours. He was the last one, but he wasn’t alone when he crossed the finish line.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mickey Blank 🗽 (@mickmicknyc)

Thomas’ marathon finish is a powerful reminder that completing a road race—no matter the distance—isn’t all about finishing in a top spot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mickey Blank 🗽 (@mickmicknyc)

Sources: NYC Marathon: 78-year-old completes 43rd race; 78-Year-Old Finishes 43rd NYC Marathon as Dark-Night Crowd Cheers Him In

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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