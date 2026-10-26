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Activist-Led Orchestra Takes a Stand Through Classical Music During Protests in France

By Regina Sienra on October 26, 2026

Mass demonstrations have taken place across France since late September 2026, as people protest the rising cost of living, poor school conditions, government budget cuts, among other issues. While some rallies have turned violent, prompting frenzied headlines and distraught responses, many others have been peaceful. One such group is Orchestre du Nouveau Monde, or New World Orchestra, which accompanies the demonstrations with live music.

Made up of volunteer musicians, both amateur and professional, the New World Orchestra aims to use classical music as a vehicle for activism. At the same time, the group is introducing this genre to a new audience, hoping to tear down its posh, sacred-like facade. The orchestra’s name reflects a shared desire for “a new, more empathetic world, one of peace, dignity, solidarity, and the sharing of wealth within preserved ecosystems,” according to its manifesto. Since its creation in 2022, the Orchestre du Nouveau Monde has joined the fight for social and environmental causes, making statements through its chosen repertoire.

The orchestra has made headlines worldwide for recently performing “The Hanging Tree,” a protest hymn from The Hunger Games franchise, as well as the theme from Marvel’s Avengers movies.  “Music from a superhero movie on a day of social struggle seemed appropriate,” co-founder and conductor Étienne Jarrier told The Guardian. “There are lots of anthems for social struggles in France, like the Marseillaise or the International or activist music of the last centuries, but it’s important to play music that appeals to new generations.”

Despite New World Orchestra’s serene approach, it’s been subject to repression from the CRS (Republican Security Companies) riot police. The orchestra planned to perform at the Place de la République, the starting point for the demonstrations in Paris, a few days ago, with 400 to 500 performers. When the musicians noticed the presence of the forces before their show, they asked to be warned if they would charge or gas the square.

However, when a crowd gathered during their rehearsal, tear gas canisters began falling. First around them, and then in between the musicians. “Clearly the aim was to clear a peaceful crowd from the place, which is quite serious and something we’ve not seen before. But even when the square was empty all around us, the CRS continued to gas the orchestra. After 20 minutes, we had no choice but to stop playing,” Jarrier said.

Still, Jarrier and the orchestra members remain firm in their mission. While the musicians appreciate the support they have received since the repression, they have redirected it to uplift fellow demonstrators. “Let this visibility also serve to shed light on the violence that receives less attention: violence against high school students, people of color, and young people from working-class neighborhoods and overseas territories,” the group writes. “When an orchestra is tear-gassed, outrage seems obvious. Why, for others, do people immediately start wondering what they might have done to ‘deserve’ it? No one should have to play classical music for the violence they endure to be taken seriously.”

To learn more on how to support its endeavors, visit Orchestre du Nouveau Monde’s website. To stay up to date, follow Orchestre du Nouveau Monde on Instagram.

Orchestre du Nouveau Monde, or New World Orchestra, is accompanying recent demonstrations in Paris with live music.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clara 📷 (@claralamoure)

Made up of volunteer musicians, both amateur and professional, this New World Orchestra aims to turn classical music into a vehicle for activism.

Since its creation in 2022, the Orchestre du Nouveau Monde has joined the fight for social and environmental causes, making statements through its chosen repertoire.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Agence France-Presse (@afpfr)

Orchestre du Nouveau Monde: Website | Instagram

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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