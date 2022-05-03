Home / Design / Style

Met Gala 2022: See the Looks That Dazzled During the Iconic Night for Fashion

By Sara Barnes on May 3, 2022

 

The annual Met Gala in New York City is known as “fashion’s biggest night out,” and many of the attendees of the 2022 event understood the assignment. This year’s theme for the fundraising fête was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” which Vogue noted as meaning “gilded glamour, white-tie.”

There were plenty of dazzling ensembles on the highly anticipated red carpet, as stars took inspiration from the Gilded Age of New York that occurred from 1870 to 1890. This was a time when there was rapid industrialization and accumulation of wealth by a relatively favored few. The telephone was invented in 1876, skyscrapers began to change the city skyline, and Vanderbilt became a name that we still know today.

One of the outfits that stole the show was worn by Kim Kardashian. But it’s not anything that was created by a contemporary designer. Inspired by the history that’s inherent in the theme, Kardashian donned a sparkling gown that was once worn by Marilyn Monroe. It features over 6,000 hand-sewn crystals and was made famous when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. It’s an iconic look, and the dress was loaned to Kardashian by the Ripley's Believe it or Not! Because of the garment's age and value (the gown was purchased for $4.8 million at a 2016 auction), the TV star only wore it on the red carpet before changing into a replica for the rest of the gala.

While Kardashian’s dress certainly made headlines, she wasn’t the only one with an awe-inspiring outfit at the 2022 Met Gala. Scroll down for more fabulous fashion from that night.

The Met Gala 2022 had some truly glamorous fashion. Here are some of the best looks from the night.

 

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

 

Lizzo

 

Gigi Hadid

 

Megan Thee Stallion

 

Lenny Kravitz

 

Jodie Turner-Smith

 

Billie Eilish

 

Fredrik Robinson

 

Sarah Jessica Parker

 

Michelle Yeoh

 

Winnie Harlow

 

Cardi B

 

Ariana DeBose

 

Simone Ashley

 

Hailey Bieber

 

Jessica Chastain

 

Kendall Jenner

 

Janelle Monae

 

Quannah Chasinghorse

 

Vanessa Hudgens

 

Sara Barnes

