Met Gala 2022: See the Looks That Dazzled During the Iconic Night for Fashion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

The annual Met Gala in New York City is known as “fashion’s biggest night out,” and many of the attendees of the 2022 event understood the assignment. This year’s theme for the fundraising fête was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” which Vogue noted as meaning “gilded glamour, white-tie.”

There were plenty of dazzling ensembles on the highly anticipated red carpet, as stars took inspiration from the Gilded Age of New York that occurred from 1870 to 1890. This was a time when there was rapid industrialization and accumulation of wealth by a relatively favored few. The telephone was invented in 1876, skyscrapers began to change the city skyline, and Vanderbilt became a name that we still know today.

One of the outfits that stole the show was worn by Kim Kardashian. But it’s not anything that was created by a contemporary designer. Inspired by the history that’s inherent in the theme, Kardashian donned a sparkling gown that was once worn by Marilyn Monroe. It features over 6,000 hand-sewn crystals and was made famous when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. It’s an iconic look, and the dress was loaned to Kardashian by the Ripley's Believe it or Not! Because of the garment's age and value (the gown was purchased for $4.8 million at a 2016 auction), the TV star only wore it on the red carpet before changing into a replica for the rest of the gala.

While Kardashian’s dress certainly made headlines, she wasn’t the only one with an awe-inspiring outfit at the 2022 Met Gala. Scroll down for more fabulous fashion from that night.

The Met Gala 2022 had some truly glamorous fashion. Here are some of the best looks from the night.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Lizzo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Gigi Hadid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Megan Thee Stallion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Lenny Kravitz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Jodie Turner-Smith

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Billie Eilish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Fredrik Robinson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Sarah Jessica Parker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Michelle Yeoh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Winnie Harlow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Cardi B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Ariana DeBose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Simone Ashley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Hailey Bieber

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Jessica Chastain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Kendall Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Janelle Monae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Quannah Chasinghorse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Vanessa Hudgens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Related Articles:

Billie Eilish Wears Oscar de la Renta Dress to Met Gala After Designer Agrees No More Fur

Indigenous Model Makes Her Debut at 2021 Met Gala and Goes Viral for Her Look

Vogue Set Up a Photo Booth for Met Gala Guests to Star in Their Own Music Videos

Vogue Invites 2019 Met Gala Attendees to Star in Their Own Campy Short Films