Artist Installs Mesmerizing Arrangements of Rocks on the Beach

Using the beach as his canvas, artist Jon Foreman installs mesmerizing designs that are completely composed of stones. These arrangements incorporate rocks of various shapes, colors, and sizes, culminating in artworks that look as though they are moving across the sand, or simply, a natural part of it. Some of these finished works resemble waves—echoing the environment—while others take on an abstract appearance that is nonetheless awe-inspiring to look at.

Based in Wales, Foreman finds continuous inspiration in his surroundings, often creating his art on the beaches near where he lives. After collecting numerous and diverse stones, he lets his materials inform what form his next work will take on. In many cases, Foreman's land art appears to snake along the shore in sinuous lines. Others contain spirals that evoke a sense of perpetuity.

Of course, a natural consequence of working in the environment is knowing that these installations will eventually be ruined, or destroyed, or simply taken apart. However, the ephemerality of the project is part of the appeal for Foreman. Rather than worrying about the finished product, he allows himself to be immersed in the process and its creative purity.

UK-based land artist Jon Foreman installs mesmerizing art on the beach

He uses colorful rocks in different shapes and sizes to create these arrangements.

Some of these works feel like they are in motion, moving across the sand.

Foreman will also stack rocks on top of each other to create even more impactful designs.

