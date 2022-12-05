Home / Art / Installation

Artist Installs Mesmerizing Arrangements of Rocks on the Beach

By Margherita Cole on December 5, 2022
Stone Art on the Beach by Jon Foreman

Using the beach as his canvas, artist Jon Foreman installs mesmerizing designs that are completely composed of stones. These arrangements incorporate rocks of various shapes, colors, and sizes, culminating in artworks that look as though they are moving across the sand, or simply, a natural part of it. Some of these finished works resemble waves—echoing the environment—while others take on an abstract appearance that is nonetheless awe-inspiring to look at.

Based in Wales, Foreman finds continuous inspiration in his surroundings, often creating his art on the beaches near where he lives. After collecting numerous and diverse stones, he lets his materials inform what form his next work will take on. In many cases, Foreman's land art appears to snake along the shore in sinuous lines. Others contain spirals that evoke a sense of perpetuity.

Of course, a natural consequence of working in the environment is knowing that these installations will eventually be ruined, or destroyed, or simply taken apart. However, the ephemerality of the project is part of the appeal for Foreman. Rather than worrying about the finished product, he allows himself to be immersed in the process and its creative purity.

Foreman sells prints of his work through his SmugMug shop. You can keep up to date with his latest land art by following him on Instagram.

UK-based land artist Jon Foreman installs mesmerizing art on the beach

Stone Art on the Beach by Jon Foreman

He uses colorful rocks in different shapes and sizes to create these arrangements.

Stone Art on the Beach by Jon Foreman

Some of these works feel like they are in motion, moving across the sand.

Stone Art on the Beach by Jon Foreman

Foreman will also stack rocks on top of each other to create even more impactful designs.

Stone Art on the Beach by Jon ForemanStone Art on the Beach by Jon ForemanStone Art on the Beach by Jon ForemanStone Art on the Beach by Jon ForemanStone Art on the Beach by Jon ForemanJon Foreman: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jon Foreman.

Related Articles:

Clever Land Art Installations Look to Nature for Larger-Than-Life Inspiration

Land Artist Leaves Incredible Mosaics Made Entirely of Pebbles All Around Thailand

Artist Creates Amazing Land Art That Will Be Wiped Away by the Ocean

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Discover the 10 Best Art Installation of 2022 and Learn About the History of the Artform
Real Dried Flowers Dangle From Ceilings in Immersive Botanical Installations
Pyramids Are a Dramatic Backdrop for a Mirrored Orb Inspired by Ancient Egypt
Two Artists Turn One Tree Into a Different Installation Every Season
Artistic Duo Uses Drones to Visualize the Past and Future of Architecture
Olafur Eliasson’s Massive Qatar Installation Invites People to Ponder Their Place in Nature

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

1,000 Drones Put on a Spectacular Light Performance in the Sky at Burning Man
Giant Flamingo Sculpture Greets Visitors at the Tampa International Airport
Artist Transforms 3D Into 2D in a Mind-Bending Installation About Finding Home
Artist Draws 243 Endangered Species for Immersive Public Installation in London
Over 20,000 Pounds of Recycled Materials Used to Create Interactive Light Installation at Burning Man [Interview]
Family of Four Has a Rocking Good Time Arranging Charming Art on the Beach

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]