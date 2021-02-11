This Happy Golden Retriever Loves His Job as a Durian Fruit Harvester

Meet Jubjib, a golden retriever from Thailand who spends his days helping his family harvest durian fruit. The farm produces fresh durian as well as its own branded products (like fried durian). Jubjib joined the family business in 2014 and has since become an integral member of the team. Every harvest, the farmers share photos of the adorable pup happily doing his job, dressed in his signature sun-shielding hats and scarves.

Durians are known to be the foulest-smelling fruit in the world. The exotic, spiky-skinned fruit has often been compared to raw sewage and rotting flesh. Its aroma is so pungent that durians have even been banned from public places in Singapore and Malaysia. But even though dogs have a heightened sense of smell, Jubjib doesn’t seem too bothered by the fruit’s stink. With each harvest, his family shares pictures of the beloved dog sitting proudly next to piles of durian with a big grin on his face.

Photos of Jubjib became so popular online, that the family decided to print stickers of his face for their product packaging. Check out the adorable images below and find more on the Jubjibdurain Facebook page.

Meet Jubjib, a golden retriever from Thailand who has a job as a durian fruit harvester on his family's farm.

Jubjib has been a hard-working team member for many years.

And he clearly loves his job!

He looks extra adorable wearing hats and scarves that shield him from the sun.

Jubjib is so popular, that his face is now featured on the business' packaging.

And he even has some other furry pals to help him out during busy days.

Jubjibdurain: Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jubjibdurain.

Related Articles:

Adorable Golden Retriever Therapy Dog Is Comforting California’s Firefighters Amidst Wildfires

Friendly Golden Retriever Has an Adorable Playdate With Rescue Dolphin at Her Aquarium

Heartwarming Photos of Two Adorable Golden Retrievers Who Are Inseparable BFFs

Bailey the Golden Retriever Acts Like a Human in These Funny Photos