Actor Paul Rudd Surprises Boy Whose Classmates Wouldn’t Sign His Yearbook

By Margherita Cole on July 8, 2022
Paul Rudd Photo

Paul Rudd (Photo: Featureflash/DepositPhotos)

Signing a yearbook is usually a heartwarming end-of-year tradition among friends and classmates. But not for 12-year-old Brody Ridder. His classmates refused to sign his yearbook, leaving him with only four signatures, two of which were made by his teachers. After his mother Cassandra Cooper shared this sad experience on Facebook, asking other parents to “teach your kids kindness,” many people were inspired to help Ridder out—including actor Paul Rudd.

Cooper's post reached the parents of other students who attend the same school as her son, many of whom were high school-aged. Heartbroken by Ridder's story, they stepped up to sign his yearbook and make him feel better. By the last day of school, Ridder collected more than 100 signatures and received a gift bag. However, Ridder's luck did not end there. After his story was shared in the news, he was the beneficiary of another special message, this time from Rudd.

The 53-year-old actor sent a letter that said, “It's important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you're the coolest kid there is—me being one of them! I can't wait to see all the amazing things you're going to accomplish.”

Ridder was over the moon to hear from the Ant-Man star and even more elated when he was able to talk to Rudd on a FaceTime call. Afterward, Rudd sent him a signed Ant-Man helmet that read, “To my good friend Brody for when he takes on the world!” It is Ridder and Cooper's hope that their story will inspire more kids to be kind to one another.

Actor Paul Rudd sent a touching letter to a 12-year-old named Brody Ridder whose classmates wouldn't sign his yearbook, and the story subsequently went viral.

Ridder even received a signed Ant-Man helmet and Facetimed with the 53-year-old star.

h/t: [People]

All images via Cassandra Cooper.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
