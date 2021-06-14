Home / Science / Astronomy

NASA Releases Incredible Photos of This Weekend’s “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse

By Jessica Stewart on June 14, 2021
Partial Solar Eclipse Over the Capitol Building

Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls

The “Ring of Fire” annular eclipse happened over the weekend, but unless you happened to be in a remote part of northern Canada or Greenland, you missed out on the full experience. But the good news is that even a partial solar eclipse is quite spectacular. If you aren't convinced by that, let NASA photographers Bill Ingalls and Aubrey Gemignani change your mind.

Both photographers stationed themselves on the East Coast to get a view of the partial eclipse and document it for the Space Agency. Early morning, each headed out—Ingalls to Arlington, Virginia, and Gemignani to Delaware—to capture their own unique perspective of the event by showing the eclipse in different environments. Ingalls' work shows the fiery Sun, turned into a crescent by the eclipse, hovering above the U.S. Capitol Building. Gemignani, however, took a more pulled back view and captured the event at Lewes Beach. The Delaware Breakwater Lighthouse anchors her images, with different shades of orange from the Sun reflecting on the water.

While Ingalls and Gemignani certainly captured the high-quality imagery we would expect from NASA, there were plenty of photographers who also woke up early in order to experience the solar eclipse. Searching #solareclipse2021 on Twitter will turn up all sorts of incredible photographs, and we've put together some of our favorites below.

Savor this moment, as this is the last annular solar eclipse until 2023. And though there's another regular solar eclipse set for December, it will only be visible in Antarctica.

NASA published stunning imagery from the June 2021 solar eclipse, which was partially visible on the East Coast.

2021 Partial Solar Eclipse

Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Partial Solar Eclipse Over the Capitol Building

Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Solar Eclipse Over Lighthouse in Delaware

Photo: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

2021 Partial Solar Eclipse

Photo: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

Solar Eclipse Over Lighthouse in Delaware

Photo: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

Partial Solar Eclipse Over the Capitol Building

Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Across Twitter, people have been sharing their own 2021 solar eclipse photos.

h/t: [designtaxi]

Related Articles:

Airplane Passenger Captures Stunning Video of Total Solar Eclipse From 38,000 Feet

Incredible Photo of a Sunrise During a Solar Eclipse Looks Like the Ocean Has Horns

Stunning 4K Video Gives an Up-Close View of the Total Solar Eclipse in Real-Time

Perfectly Timed Photo Frames a Solar Eclipse Around a Man Leading a Camel in the Desert

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Desolate Landscape Photos Evoke Suspenseful Film Stills From Classic Cinema [Interview]
Photographer Captures Spectacular Shot of a Shooting Star Falling Into the Mouth of a Volcano
Out-of-This-World Facts About Mars and Everything We Know About the Red Planet
Storm Chaser Captures Incredible Footage of Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall Volcano
Beauty of the Netherlands in the Springtime Captured in Breathtaking Photos
Check Out 2021’s Best Milky Way Photography and Enjoy the Beauty of Our Galaxy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Last “Ring of Fire” Eclipse for Almost 2 Years Is Happening in June
10 Legendary Constellations and the Stories Behind Them (According to Greek Mythology)
6 Reasons Why Mars Is the Next Destination for Human Exploration
Amazing Restored Photos of Earth Taken by Apollo Astronauts
You Can Now Hear NASA’s Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Flying on Mars
This Year’s Largest Super Blood Moon Will Soon Be Visible Across North America and Australasia

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.