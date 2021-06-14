NASA Releases Incredible Photos of This Weekend’s “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse

The “Ring of Fire” annular eclipse happened over the weekend, but unless you happened to be in a remote part of northern Canada or Greenland, you missed out on the full experience. But the good news is that even a partial solar eclipse is quite spectacular. If you aren't convinced by that, let NASA photographers Bill Ingalls and Aubrey Gemignani change your mind.

Both photographers stationed themselves on the East Coast to get a view of the partial eclipse and document it for the Space Agency. Early morning, each headed out—Ingalls to Arlington, Virginia, and Gemignani to Delaware—to capture their own unique perspective of the event by showing the eclipse in different environments. Ingalls' work shows the fiery Sun, turned into a crescent by the eclipse, hovering above the U.S. Capitol Building. Gemignani, however, took a more pulled back view and captured the event at Lewes Beach. The Delaware Breakwater Lighthouse anchors her images, with different shades of orange from the Sun reflecting on the water.

While Ingalls and Gemignani certainly captured the high-quality imagery we would expect from NASA, there were plenty of photographers who also woke up early in order to experience the solar eclipse. Searching #solareclipse2021 on Twitter will turn up all sorts of incredible photographs, and we've put together some of our favorites below.

Savor this moment, as this is the last annular solar eclipse until 2023. And though there's another regular solar eclipse set for December, it will only be visible in Antarctica.

NASA published stunning imagery from the June 2021 solar eclipse, which was partially visible on the East Coast.

Across Twitter, people have been sharing their own 2021 solar eclipse photos.

The annular #solareclipse2021 rose perfectly through Michigan’s mighty Mackinac Bridge this morning at sunrise. Honestly one of the most awe inducing moments I’ve ever photographed. pic.twitter.com/d4fM3gCdvI — Brady Kenniston (@TheFavoritist) June 10, 2021

Sunrise was a bit different this morning… #solareclipse2021 pic.twitter.com/S8x32UnIS6 — Berry Gordy La Forge (@noblerzen) June 10, 2021

Thanks to everyone who told me about Thursday's partial solar eclipse. I managed to get to the inlet at just the right time to catch this shot. #SolarEclipse #solareclipse2021 #southjerseyisbeautiful pic.twitter.com/30aqOtBowo — Shaun R. Smith (@ShaunoftheSmith) June 12, 2021

h/t: [designtaxi]