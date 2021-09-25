Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Exquisite Oil Paintings Immortalize the Forgotten Moments of Everyday Life

By Margherita Cole on September 25, 2021
Realistic Oil Paintings of Modern Life by Kate Waters

Germany-based artist Kate Waters celebrates the unexpected beauty of the mundane in her realistic oil paintings. From interior scenes of people sitting at tables to nighttime depictions of car-lined streets, she captures moments of modern life that are familiar to everyone, yet rarely immortalized on canvas. Her newest exhibition titled Apotheosis of the Real exemplifies this fascination with a series of paintings inspired by understated urban living.

Originally from Canada, Waters moved to Düsseldorf, Germany, after graduating from art school in 1991, and she's lived there ever since. “My main source of visual inspiration comes from my own photographs which I‘ll mostly rework on Photoshop or collage to obtain the final composition,” Water explains in an artist statement. “My other inspiration for content is everything out there, really. I’m fascinated by the apparent serendipity of cross-referencing within cultures, in advertising, literature, music titles, history, art history, in words, fashion, social politics, religion. Realizing this makes everything into a kind of poetry; which indeed it is, our absurd world/humanity is giddily intent on self-harm, it is so interesting and beautiful and I’m part of it.”

Each of these figurative paintings focuses on a distinct moment in time that is neither extraordinary nor boring. Some of these works feature figures looking directly at the viewer, whereas other images offer a more voyeuristic view of people's lives. All pieces, however, are rendered with a masterful sense of precision and attention to detail. “My choice of image, that I then invest the next four to six weeks of time on is governed by a search for something that has universal meaning, something that feels familiar to many, perhaps a tick‚ pre-Klischee‚ a metaphor,” she continues. “The content I want to pull out of an image then ripens as I’m working on it.”

Apotheosis of the Real is on display at Galerie Voss in Düsseldorf from August 27 to October 23, 2021. You can follow the artist on Instagram for updates on her latest projects and shows.

Germany-based artist Kate Waters creates incredibly realistic paintings that reflect day-to-day modern living.

Realistic Oil Paintings of Modern Life by Kate WatersRealistic Oil Paintings of Modern Life by Kate WatersRealistic Oil Paintings of Modern Life by Kate WatersRealistic Oil Paintings of Modern Life by Kate WatersRealistic Oil Paintings of Modern Life by Kate WatersRealistic Oil Paintings of Modern Life by Kate WatersRealistic Oil Paintings of Modern Life by Kate WatersRealistic Oil Paintings of Modern Life by Kate Waters

Kate Waters: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kate Waters.

Related Articles:

Colorful Figurative Paintings Depict Young Women Inhabiting Surreal Spaces

Expressive Paintings Capture the Colorful Hills of Los Angeles

Surreal Oil Paintings Reimagines Animals Merged With Plant Life

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Expressive Oil Paintings Show the Rhythmic Beauty of Visible Brushstrokes
Impressionism and ‘Star Wars’ Collide in Paintings Inspired by a Galaxy Far, Far Away
Elegant Oil Paintings Capture the Ethereal Beauty of Massive Pastel Flowers
Stunning Oil Paintings Capture Beautiful Landscapes From Countries Around the World
Artist Promotes Wildlife Conservation With Her Awe-Inspiring Animal Paintings
Exquisite Oil Paintings Capture the Beauty of Cloudy Skies

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Contemporary Oil Portraits Explore the Fragility of Human Relationships
Surreal Oil Paintings Reimagines Animals Merged With Plant Life
Expressive Paintings Capture the Colorful Hills of Los Angeles
Exquisite Portraits of Women and Girls Highlight Vulnerability and Inherent Strength
Painter Uses Geometric Shapes To Create Colorful Fragmentations of the Human Form
Photorealistic “Double Exposure” Portrait Paintings Reflect the Complexities of Life Itself

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.