Dwayne Johnson Gifts His Own Custom Truck To Deserving Fan at ‘Red Notice’ Movie Screening

By Claudicet Pena on December 17, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by therock (@therock)

As a kid, Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) once heard a quote that stuck with him: “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.” The pro wrestler turn action star continues to live by those wise words today. In fact, he just recently created a memorable moment for a deserving fan, and that special treat may just bring you to tears.

Johnson surprised fans at a movie screening in Los Angeles of his latest film, Red Notice. The viewers enjoyed treats and beverages from the concession stand, and they all had an amazing time while watching his new movie. “I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me,” Johnson shared on his Instagram.

Oscar Rodriguez is a Navy veteran and personal trainer who takes care of his 75-year-old mother. He is also a leader at his church and gives back to his community by providing support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Overall, Rodriguez is a genuine and kind human being. Learning all of this led Johnson to want to do something extra special for him.

“My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan that I drive in the movie Red Notice,” Johnson said. Instead, he gave away a custom truck he calls his baby. Rodriguez was called onstage by The Rock where he was introduced to the audience and his story was shared. Johnson then escorted him out to the parking lot and handed him a card that read, “Thank you for your service brother, enjoy your new truck.” Rodriguez was surprised with a brand new pickup truck and collapsed to the ground in grateful tears as he received his unforgettable gift.

“And now I can figure out how I’m getting home,” Johnson joked after his good deed. “‘Cause I don’t have my ride.”

Watch the touching video of Dwayne Johnson as he surprised a fan attending a Red Notice Movie screening by giving him his personal truck.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by therock (@therock)

h/t: [Comic Book]

