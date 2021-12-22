Home / Entertainment

Carrie-Anne Moss Wore a Custom Oscar de la Renta Dress That Looks Like Matrix Code

By Arnesia Young on December 22, 2021

The fourth installment of The Matrix film series, The Matrix Resurrections, had its U.S. red carpet premiere on December 18. The film’s cast showed up for the screening in full force with their spectacular red carpet looks, but one ensemble, in particular, has stood out among the rest for its fitting homage to the film. Carrie-Anne Moss—better known in the movies as her iconic character Trinity—made her way down the red carpet in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown that mirrored one of the series’ most recognizable visual elements.

Adorned with a sheer, Hellenistic-inspired cape and delicate draping, the black pleated chiffon number also bore an embroidered tapestry of green and silver sequins that trailed up the dress from its hemline. The elaborate bespoke threadwork mimics the movie’s emblematic Matrix code, which takes the form of a green digital rain of numbers and symbols. Within the elaborate embroidery, the designer’s name, “Oscar de la Renta,” can also be found stitched amongst the glittery sequins and beading.

Moss rounded out the themed look with a pair of black satin boots, matching green gem-encrusted dagger-spike drop earrings, and a chunky silver ring that appears to be shaped like a bullet. Needless to say, fans were wowed by the brilliant design. And Moss herself looked absolutely radiant. Scroll down to see a more detailed look at Moss’ couture Matrix-code dress.

Carrie-Anne Moss wore a stunning Oscar de la Renta Dress to The Matrix Resurrections premiere, and it was custom-designed to look like Matrix code.

 

Take a look at the ensembles of some of the other stars at The Matrix premiere.

