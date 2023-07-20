Home / Inspiring

Bullied Kid Ringing Neighbor’s Doorbell to Find New Friends Has Gone Viral

By Margherita Cole on July 20, 2023

Making new friends is not easy at any age. After being bullied by some of his peers, 11-year-old Shayden Walker wanted to find new kids to be his friends. So, he rang the doorbell of his neighbor, Brennan Ray, to ask if he knew any kids around his age in the neighborhood to be his friend. A doorbell security camera captured their heartwarming interaction in a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, accumulating over 70 million views.

Walker appears on Ray's doorstep and quickly asks if he knows any children between the ages of 11 and 12. “I need some friends, like really bad,” Walker explains. Ray tells him that there are some kids who live on one end of the street, which prompts Walker to confess that those children were his old friends who used to bully him.

Walker then asks Ray if he has any children, and he admits that he has a daughter, but she's only two. The young boy's reaction is as surprising as it is sweet. “Oh, okay. That's great! I actually love 2-year-olds, to be honest. They are the cutest things I have ever known,” he gushes. Later, Ray turned to TikTok to share the interaction. “It takes two seconds to make someone's day. You never know what people are going through until you get a chance to talk to them,” Ray says in the caption. “This young man is well-mannered, kind, and brave. So TikTok, can we help Shayden make some friends?”

To everyone's delight, Walker did meet some new friends afterward. However, Ray's desire to help did not end there. After some encouragement from others, he and his wife started a GoFundMe, raising over $37,000 for anything that Walker may need like school clothes and even a family trip. Ray has even added an uplifting message to the GoFundMe campaign: “Let’s continue to show kindness to Shayden, and raise awareness for bullying and suicide prevention!” It's amazing what neighbors can do for each other.

After being bullied, 11-year-old Shayden Walker decided to ring a neighbor's doorbell to look for new friends in a TikTok video that has now gone viral.

@brennanray Its takes 2 seconds to make someones day, you never know what people are going through until you get a chance to talk to them. This young man is well mannered, kind, and brave. So tiktok can we help shayden make some friends???#fyp #bekind #nobullying #love #kindness #letschangetheworld ♬ original sound – Brennan Ray

Brennan Ray: TikTok
h/t: [Good News Network]

All images via TikTok.

Related Articles:

Moms Are Celebrating Their “First Day of Freedom” as Their Kids Go Back to School

Creative Dad Uses Dynamic Drawings to Make His Kids Action-Packed Anime Stars

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Is Offering Free STEAM Lessons for Kids Online

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Flight Attendant Makes Announcement for 6-Year-Old Who Beat Cancer and the Plane Erupts in Cheers
Australian Man and His Dog Rescued Off the Coast of Mexico After 3 Months at Sea
95-Year-Old Man Overcomes Illness to Become “Flower Grandpa” at Granddaughter’s Wedding
61 and 56-Year-Old Couple Shows What a “Healthy” Marriage Looks Like in Every Sense of the Word
Watch a Dancer Perform a Highly Complex Underwater “Mime” Routine
Quadruple Amputee Given 3% of Survival as Baby Defies Odds, Becomes Pro Sportsman

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Injured Veteran Receives Mortgage-Free Home From Gary Sinise Foundation
Watch 100 People Scream as Loud as They Can in This Funny and Cathartic Video
75-Year-Old Becomes First Woman To Complete 4,800-Mile North Country Trail Twice
Older Japanese Couple Expresses Their Love Through Coordinating Outfits
Man Mows Lawns for Free for Those in Need and Rallies Kids to Do the Same With the “50 Yards Challenge”
Watch a Group of Photographers Stand Their Ground as a Grizzly Bear Charges Towards Them

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.