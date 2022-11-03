Bride Knits Her Own Custom Wedding Dress in 45 Days for Less Than $300

When it comes to weddings, many brides opt for some form of DIY. Although this typically pertains to decor, Veronika Lindberg Heino— better known as Kika—did something practically unheard of. She knit and crocheted her wedding dress. And not only that, she did it in just 45 days and documented the entire thing online. The result was a beautiful garment that utilized various stitch techniques to culminate in a one-of-a-kind dress.

Kika chronicles the entire odyssey in a 46-minute-long video on her YouTube channel. The wedding unfolded organically, as she and her then-fiancé had just bought a home and wanted to throw a housewarming party. At the same time, they had been engaged for over a year, so it seemed like the perfect occasion and place to have their wedding.

The wedding planning then began. Kika had initially thought to make her own dress but quickly dismissed the idea. The longer she looked online, however, the more apparent it became that she should just go for it. She ordered 50 skeins of pure silk yarn, totaling less than $300, and admits she took a leap of faith. “I have no idea in three weeks' time if it’s going to be tears and frustration,” she said at the time, “and maybe it’s not gonna go at all as planned. But right now I feel really good about it.”

Kika spent time sketching possible dress designs before deciding to dive in and start knitting. And in a self-fulling prophecy, there were some tears with the project. About a week before her big day, she had to rip out a large part of the work because she just wasn't happy with it. But she ended up finishing the dress on a Tuesday, just in time to be married the following Saturday.

“I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who’s been following along my journey of making this dress,” Kika wrote to her Instagram followers, whom she credits with helping her bring the dress to life. “Every comment, DM, and like has given me the energy to keep knitting all throughout moving homes and planning this wedding in only 1.5 months time, thank you.”

Watch Kika's DIY wedding dress odyssey in her extensive YouTube video below.

