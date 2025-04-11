Home / Store

Decorate Your Skin for Spring With These Artsy Temporary Tattoos

By Sara Barnes on April 11, 2025

Tattly Temporary Tattoos

Now that our winter jackets are stashed away, it’s time to shine with sleeveless tops and spring accessories. Looking for that artsy addition to your wardrobe that will go with anything in your closet? Tattly temporary tattoos are it. The creative designs cloak your skin in statement-making illustrations, perfect for whether you're an art appreciator, wildlife lover, or just enjoy stopping to smell the flowers.

Tattly works with professional artists to turn their designs into high-quality temporary tattoos. Because of this, each adhesive bit of body art will help transform your arms and legs into a mobile gallery. Flaunt a portrait of art (and style) icon Frida Kahlo, or embrace your wild side with Berkley Illustration's sophisticated animal portraits dressed in their dapper best.

Some of the tattoos are even scented, like the Perennial Set. Hydrangeas, peonies, and roses make up the collection of eight, and the scents include notes of dewy fuschia petals, pink poppies, ylang ylang, and poplar wood.

Celebrate the bare-shoulder season with Tattly temporary tattoos. See the full selection at My Modern Met Store.

Frida Kahlo Temporary Tattoo Set

Tattly Temporary Tattoos

Regular Price: $15 | Member Price: $12.75

Tattly Temporary Tattoos

 

The Dog Pack Temporary Tattoo Set

Tattly Temporary Tattoos

Regular Price: $15 | Member Price: $12.75

Tattly Temporary Tattoos

 

Perennial Temporary Tattoo Set

Tattly Temporary Tattoos

Regular Price: $18 | Member Price: $15.30

Tattly Temporary Tattoos

 

Embroidery Temporary Tattoos

Tattly Temporary Tattoos

Regular Price: $15 | Member Price: $12.75

Tattly Temporary Tattoos

 

Animal Society Temporary Tattoo Set

Tattly Temporary Tattoos

Regular Price: $15 | Member Price: $12.75

Tattly Temporary Tattoos

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
