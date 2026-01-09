Home / Store

Edvard Munch’s Iconic “Scream” Painting Has Been Turned Into an Art Action Figure

By Sara Barnes on January 9, 2026
The Scream Action Figure

There are some paintings so iconic that you’ll never forget them. Artworks that live in our collective consciousness, with motifs instantly recognizable—even if you’re not an art aficionado. Edvard Munch’s The Scream is one such painting. This haunting Expressionist work features a mysterious figure in the foreground holding his face to his hands and screaming. Two unknown figures lurk in the background next to a body of water and a vivid sunset.

The Scream is viewed as a symbol of anxiety, dread, and the dark parts of our existence that are present even when a beautiful sunset is in sight. As eerie as it is, its emotion is also cathartic. Who, among us, hasn’t felt like shouting into the void? Now, you can own a reminder of this emotionally complex painting with The Scream action figure by Today is Art Day. Inspired by the famous artwork, the five-inch-tall figurine features the subject of the painting in three-dimensional form.

Today is Art Day was founded by David Beaulieu, who set out to make art history more accessible to a wider audience. The Scream action figure does that by including five miniature paintings and a cardboard easel, along with packaging that reveals 10 facts about the artwork on the box.

The Scream action figure is now available in My Modern Met Store alongside other artist action figures.

The Scream action figure is inspired by Edvard Munch’s painting of the same name.

The Scream action figure was created by Today is Art Day. The company makes action figures inspired by some of art history’s greatest creatives.

 

