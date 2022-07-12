16-Year-Old Boy Rocked a Red Gown to Prom and His Classmates Were So Excited for Him

In high school, prom is akin to the Met Gala. It’s time when you get to put on your finest ensemble and make an entrance among your peers. A 16-year-old boy named Korben got to do just that, choosing to wear a fabulous sequined jacket top and a complementing voluminous skirt. Accompanying the two statement-making pieces were a red oversized bowtie, lip, and sparkling crown. Korben looked fantastic—and so happy—and the people around him were equally as excited for him as he expressed his style. His classmates and the staff at Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, England, cheered him on, and his mom shared his smiling face and poses in a now-viral tweet.

Korben’s prom outfit was a dream of his for years. “At age 12,” his mom, Nina Green, wrote, “my son announced he wanted to go to his school #prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly #proud of him for being true to himself & the reception he got from his whole school was incredible.” Green later told the BBC, “He wants to go as himself, while expressing his feminine side—with a tuxedo on the top and a dress at the bottom, very much influenced by (actor) Billy Porter. He wanted to be Korben… but in a dress.”

Green’s initial tweet was to show her son “living his best life” and share what it looks like when someone is allowed to live their truth. She never expected her positive message to go so far, but photos of Korben even made their way to one of his idols: RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage. “You are an amazing beautiful mom,” Visage quote-tweeted, “and your child is a STAR.”

Korben performs in drag and is known as Miss Frou Frou, which is also his Twitter account. There, he thanked everyone who has sent encouraging words. “Oh my goodness… the amount of love…” he tweeted, “THANK YOU!! Thank you to everyone who is not only supportive of me but supports the LGBTQIA+ community! Thank you for spreading love!”

At age 12 my son announced he wanted to go to his school #prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly #proud of him for being true to himself & the reception he got from his whole school was incredible. What do you think @michellevisage @theebillyporter pic.twitter.com/lsLKnmY9k5 — Nina Green (@thisisneenz) July 1, 2022

His mom, Nina Green, tweeted photos of him in his ensemble, and they went viral. People loved Korben's look and confidence—including one of his idols, Michelle Visage.

Ohhhhhhhh yes! You are an amazing beautiful mom and your child is a STAR https://t.co/xNijKTggAM — michelle visage (@michellevisage) July 1, 2022

Korben was so thankful for all of the kind words.

Oh my goodness… the amount of love… THANK YOU!! Thank you to everyone who is not only supportive of me but supports the LGBTQIA+ community! Thank you for spreading love!❤️‍🔥⭐️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️#blacklivesmatter https://t.co/pOWbDMbVXs — Miss Frou Frou (@missfroufrou1) July 1, 2022

Green also shared her thanks, emphasizing that she is letting her son live a life that's authentic to him.

Wow! When I posted images of my son being true to himself I never expected it to get the response it has. The support & positivity has been overwhelming & have totally drowned out the few negative ones which we take no notice of. It’s his life & I’m letting him live it ♥️ pic.twitter.com/1gq1VKygwx — Nina Green (@thisisneenz) July 2, 2022

