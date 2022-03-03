Teen’s Prom Date Sews Her a Custom Gown After She Couldn’t Afford Her Dream Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addi Rust (@addi.e.r)

We all could use a fairy godmother every once in a while. For Addi Rust, she not only got a fairy godmother but a Prince Charming—all in one person! In 2019, when Rust was a high school senior, she found a dream dress to wear to her prom. The problem? The one she found was “outrageously expensive” and meant that she’d need to find another gown to wear to the high school version of Cinderella’s ball. It’s then that Rust jokingly said to her best friend, Parker Keith Smith, “Parker, why don’t you just make my prom dress?”

This comment sparked something in Smith, and he said, “You know what, I think I could actually make your prom dress.” He then got to work, first creating a sketch of the gown he wanted to make. Then came the hard part—constructing the garment. This phase took months and required Smith to learn new skills, most of which he taught himself while receiving some tips from his grandmother.

Smith is a perfectionist and wasn’t satisfied until the dress was up to his standards. He remade parts of the dress and was even adding embellishments to it the night before the prom. The extra effort was well worth it. In pictures from the special night, Rust is glowing and looks like a princess in her light blue gown with a voluminous skirt fit for a princess.

The photos shared online were accompanied by a heartfelt message from Rust. “Taking a minute to brag on this man because I think this is the coolest thing that I’ve ever been a part of,” she tweeted. “Parker MADE my prom dress. Straight from scratch did the whole thing and I am still speechless. I’m so lucky to have him as my best friend!”

Since working on his friend's prom dress, Smith has continued to design clothing. Like the princess gown, his work heavily focuses on dresses that have regal details.

Quite a journey, but the first thing I’ve ever sewn (a prom dress) has been finished, just in time for the ball! Not only did I get the honor of being the Prince Charming to the beautiful @AddiRust, but her fairy godmother as well, haha! I’m so thankful for her. (From scratch✨) pic.twitter.com/amr05PZBbp — Parker Keith Smith (@parkerkeithsmit) May 7, 2019

If you’re wondering what I’ve been up to, I just made this ✨🤷🏻‍♂️ 📸: @ConnorKai 💃🏻: @emmamgall pic.twitter.com/J9bkG1SNcR — Parker Keith Smith (@parkerkeithsmit) December 23, 2020

Here’s the transformation aspect I made created for these gowns I’ve sewn up. Once again, THANK YOU, Cinderella! pic.twitter.com/JF2TUVT7yi — Parker Keith Smith (@parkerkeithsmit) December 5, 2019

“…and there was light.” Genesis 1:3 Part One: Light Before there was Eden, there was light. This look is inspired by a grand vision of that divine light, and channeled into pearly, heavenly hues. This collection also takes inspiration from Victorian garments. #fashion pic.twitter.com/OJYxnZbuiS — Parker Keith Smith (@parkerkeithsmit) February 20, 2021

Vengeance of The Assimilated African Sun A Yellow Taffeta gown with black twill band and collar, combined with a tulle mesh gloved-sleeves and footed-stockings, based loosely on the reluctant assimilation of different cultures into western society.#fashion #art #BLM pic.twitter.com/YXNfpqlW4e — Parker Keith Smith (@parkerkeithsmit) August 3, 2021

I’m a designer who works in artistic and bridal genres, here’s some of my recent illustrations 🤍 pic.twitter.com/RDkGcHcB7n — Parker Keith Smith (@parkerkeithsmit) February 3, 2022

