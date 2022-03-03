Home / Inspiring / Good News

Teen’s Prom Date Sews Her a Custom Gown After She Couldn’t Afford Her Dream Dress

By Sara Barnes on March 3, 2022

 

We all could use a fairy godmother every once in a while. For Addi Rust, she not only got a fairy godmother but a Prince Charming—all in one person! In 2019, when Rust was a high school senior, she found a dream dress to wear to her prom. The problem? The one she found was “outrageously expensive” and meant that she’d need to find another gown to wear to the high school version of Cinderella’s ball. It’s then that Rust jokingly said to her best friend, Parker Keith Smith, “Parker, why don’t you just make my prom dress?”

This comment sparked something in Smith, and he said, “You know what, I think I could actually make your prom dress.” He then got to work, first creating a sketch of the gown he wanted to make. Then came the hard part—constructing the garment. This phase took months and required Smith to learn new skills, most of which he taught himself while receiving some tips from his grandmother.

Smith is a perfectionist and wasn’t satisfied until the dress was up to his standards. He remade parts of the dress and was even adding embellishments to it the night before the prom. The extra effort was well worth it. In pictures from the special night, Rust is glowing and looks like a princess in her light blue gown with a voluminous skirt fit for a princess.

The photos shared online were accompanied by a heartfelt message from Rust. “Taking a minute to brag on this man because I think this is the coolest thing that I’ve ever been a part of,” she tweeted. “Parker MADE my prom dress. Straight from scratch did the whole thing and I am still speechless. I’m so lucky to have him as my best friend!”

Since working on his friend's prom dress, Smith has continued to design clothing. Like the princess gown, his work heavily focuses on dresses that have regal details.

When high school senior Addi Rust was looking for a prom dress, she thought they were all too expensive.

Parker Keith Smith, her best friend, turned out to be her fairy godmother and Prince Charming by making her a Cinderella-like gown.

Designing and making the dress inspired Smith to continue creating. Since prom, he has created other gowns…

…and designed many more.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Sara Barnes
