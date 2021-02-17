Flowing Fashion Gowns Are Perfectly Complemented by Beautiful Backdrops

Russian photographer Kristina Makeeva spreads enchantment and wonder with her amazing photographs. She uses the transformative power of romantic clothing, beautiful backdrops, and digital edits to create scenes that look as though they belong in a storybook. “Often the term ‘magic' is applied to my photos,” she tells My Modern Met. “And there is. As a person who grew up in a gray and ugly city near Moscow, I always tried to get into a fairy tale.”

One of the most notable features of Makeeva's photographs is the use of flowing fabrics. Many of her works depict graceful women dancing or striding towards an enticing destination as their colorful clothing billows in the wind. “Photography has tremendous power,” she continues. “Sometimes I receive letters in private messages that my photo has helped to cope with sadness. Sometimes they mention depression, and that it becomes even better for a moment—and I am glad. In fact, we initially began to work in order to carry the light of beauty into the world, however pathetic it may sound. And I see through the responses that light sometimes helps. In fact, this is what I want to bring with my photos—light and wonder.”

Makeeva's thriving photography practice has taken her to different parts of the world to capture the rare or less-seen beauty that exists there, from the frosty landscapes of Siberia to the warm beaches of the Philippines. “Sometimes I shoot one shot without processing,” Makeeva explains. “Sometimes I collect the universe in pieces. But I always ensure myself with backgrounds, this is another secret—something that does not fit into an ordinary lens—will fit in the post-processing.”

Despite the variety of locations, there is always a common thread in all of Makeeva's pieces—a romantic ambiance. Although they are staged in real places, they seem so perfect that they come across as otherworldly. “It is also important to understand that over the years of filming I have accumulated a huge amount of objects, airplanes, flowers, fabrics, snow, clouds, sunsets, balls, drops, and so on, that I can use in my works,” she says. “These are my personal stock photos. In these, I have collected my universe.”

Scroll down to see more photography by Makeeva, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest projects.

Russian photographer Kristina Makeeva creates fairytale photographs by using dreamy clothing, special settings, and photoshop edits.

Watch these videos for more insight into Makeeva's process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Makeeva↟Kotleta↟Timon (@hobopeeba)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Makeeva↟Kotleta↟Timon (@hobopeeba)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Makeeva↟Kotleta↟Timon (@hobopeeba)

Kristina Makeeva: Website | 500px | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kristina Makeeva.

Related Articles:

Whimsical Photo Manipulations Offer Lighthearted Perspectives on the Natural World

Imaginative Photo Manipulations Explore Faraway Worlds of Fantasy

Man Leaves Behind 20-Year Career in Finance to Become Photo Manipulation Artist