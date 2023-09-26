Home / Art

Cardboard Cutouts Cast Incredible Shadow Art That Transforms as You Rotate It

By Margherita Cole on September 26, 2023

We're used to seeing realistic portraits rendered in paint or pencil, but one Japanese artist makes art that you can't even touch—technically. Kuronushi specializes in shadow art, wherein he cuts and tears cardboard to cast a calculated shadow on the wall. Although the cardboard base doesn't look like anything that special, it creates an amazingly accurate likeness of famous celebrities when light is directed at it from the perfect angle.

Using his detailed process, Kuronushi has captured icons like Johnny Depp in his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, and Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter. While creating any of these portraits on their own would be a feat, Kuronushi has perfected a presentation that actually features two works of art in one. At the start of his reveal, the cardboard structure casts a setting related to the celebrity. Then, Kuronushi turns the box which the structure stands upon, and as it rotates, it transforms into the face of one of these famous figures.

Although these clips are only a couple of seconds in length, they demonstrate the amount of planning that goes into making these shadow art boxes. Unlike painting or drawing, where artists have to add marks to the canvas to create a picture, Kuronushi is working in a negative process. So, he has to carefully strip away pieces of cardboard so that it will make an accurate silhouette on the wall.

Scroll down to see more amazing shadow art by Kuronushi, and be sure to follow the artist on Instagram so you don't miss an update.

Japanese artist creates amazing shadow art.

He cuts and tears cardboard boxes in unique ways to cast a realistic shadow onto the wall.

His portraits include Johnny Depp, Daniel Radcliffe, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kuronushi: Instagram

Related Articles:

Incredible Shadow Art Cast Through Iron Sculptures

Origami Shadow Art of Actual Faces

Mind-Boggling Shadow Art from Trash Sculptures

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Daniel Arsham’s Dual Exhibitions Celebrate 20-Year Relationship With Perrotin
Stolen Van Gogh Painting Is Returned to Museums in the Netherlands After Three Years
How Many Art Terms Do You Know? [Quiz]
Artist Duo Shoot 10,000 Volts of Electricity Through a Pieces of Wood To Create Their Striking Designs
The Way This Artist Organizes Objects Into Perfect Arrangements Is Incredibly Satisfying
Artist Reimagines People From Classical Paintings Living Modern-Day Lives

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Creates Enchanting Miniature Scenes Every Single Day for Over 12 Years
Head Back to School With a Bundle of Painting and Drawing Classes for a Special Price
Powerful Exhibit Explores the Role of Tradition in Contemporary Chinese Art
Collage Artist Cuts and Pastes Vintage Magazines Into Playfully Interactive Scenes
Mysterious Totem Pole Pops up on British Cliff and No One Knows Who Put It There
Artist Creates Portraits of Famous Musicians Out of Cassette Tapes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.