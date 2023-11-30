Home / Art / Painting

25th Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational Celebrates Town’s Art Colony Heritage

By Margherita Cole on November 30, 2023
Laguna Plein Air Invitational 2023

Michael Obermeyer, “Laguna Light,” 2023 Best in Show (Photo: Tom Lamb)

Just as the Impressionist painters took their canvases outside to create art in nature, many painters today follow this tradition of working outdoors. Every year, the Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational hosts selected artists to partake in a weeklong event that honors the California town's history as an art colony. For the 25th anniversary, over $55,000 in cash and prizes were awarded to the winning artists at the Collectors Gala.

For 2023, 34 plein air artists were invited to attend. Taking home “Best in Show,” and $10,000 in cash, was Laguna Beach-based artist Michael Obermeyer for his painting Laguna Light. Rather than the water, it depicts a scenic hill of the coastal community while bathed in hazy morning light. The Laguna Plein Air Painting Association (LPAPA) gave the Award of Excellence and $5,000 to Connecticut-based artist Zufar Bikbov for his painting Precious Time. In this piece, a small gathering of people huddle around a campfire along the nighttime beach. San Diego-based artist Mark Fehlman's work, Lunar Laguna, was awarded the Jean Stern Distinctive Merit Award and $2,500, featuring another beautiful depiction of the coast after dark.

In addition to the prestigious awards, the festival also hosted a range of events and smaller competitions. The Future Generation Paint Out included students between grades 4 and 12 to paint with college students from the Laguna College of Art + Design. Additionally, every night after sunset, the LPAPA hosted the Plain Air After Dark Paint Out, which included painting and a “Just Plein Happy Hour” celebration.

See more of the award-winning paintings from the Collectors Gala, below.

In October 2023, the Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Laguna Plein Air Invitational 2023

Debra Huse, “Evening Glow,” 2023 Irvine Museum Award (Photo: Tom Lamb)

34 plein air artists were invited to attend the weeklong event.

Laguna Plein Air Invitational 2023

Suzie Baker, “There is No Frigate Like a Book,” 2023 Laguna Art Museum Award (Photo: Tom Lamb)

Over $55,000 in cash and prizes were awarded to the winning artists.

Laguna Plein Air Invitational 2023

Geoff Allen, “Heart of Laguna,” 2023 Hilbert Museum Award (Photo: Tom Lamb)

The $10,000 prize for “Best in Show” was granted to Laguna Beach artist Michael Obermeyer for his painting Laguna Light.

Laguna Plein Air Invitational 2023

Michael Situ, “Helsler Park Sunset,” 2023 Moutlon Museum Award (Photo: Tom Lamb)

LPAPA strives to preserve and honor Laguna Beach's rich history as an artist colony founded more than 100 years ago.

Laguna Plein Air Invitational 2023

Mark Fehlman, “Lunar Laguna,” 2023 Jean Stern Distinctive Merit Award (Photo: Tom Lamb)

Laguna Plein Air Invitational 2023

Zufar Bikbov, “Precious,” 2023 LPAPA Award of Excellence (Photo: Tom Lamb)

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Laguna Plein Air Painters Association.

