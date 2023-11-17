10 Best Online Art Galleries for Purchasing Original Paintings

In our guide to buying art online, we introduced you to several platforms to help you start or build an art collection. But here, we're focusing specifically on where to find great paintings for sale. Whether you are interested in oils, acrylics, watercolors, or mixed media, you'll find the perfect canvas to hang on your wall with these online platforms. All of these online art galleries are designed to help you discover top-notch art from today's contemporary artists.

If you are looking to invest in original art and already have a favorite artist, it is worth looking at contacting them directly. Some of our favorite contemporary artists, like Erin Hanson and Iris Scott, make it quite easy to purchase original paintings directly, thanks to online shops.

But if you aren't quite sure what to purchase and want the guidance of a curator or just prefer the guarantee of service that an online gallery provides, there's no shortage of choices. Some galleries cater to emerging creatives, while others offer originals by famous artists—with price tags to match.

So, whether you prefer abstract painting or take inspiration from landscape art, there are canvases by talented artists in a myriad of styles, subjects, and mediums.

Here are 10 top-notch online art galleries that offer paintings for sale by talented artists.

1st Dibs

This online marketplace is a favorite of interior designers for its carefully curated luxury finds. What makes 1st Dibs special is that it only works with carefully vetted sellers who are experts in their field. Think of it as a high-end vintage market, but online. The art section allows you to sort by style, from Old Masters and Impressionist Art to Pop Art and Abstract Expressionism.

Art Finder

ArtFinder focuses on selling artwork from independent artists around the world. All artists have their work reviewed prior to going live on the platform. While you'll find limited-edition prints, sculptures, and drawings on the platform, there is also a large section of original paintings available. Since they work with up-and-coming artists, you'll find original art starting at an affordable price.

Artspace

Thanks to their extensive partnerships with galleries, museums, and foundations, Artspace brings the luxury art market online. Big names on the platform include Andy Warhol, Cindy Sherman, and Ed Ruscha. While their strong suit is in prints, there is also a large selection of paintings that can be searched by price point, dominant color, and subject.

Degree Art

Based in the UK, Degree Art is a fantastic way to buy original art and support rising talent. The platform has established itself as the market leader in UK student and graduate art sales, hand-picking and promoting the most promising talent. They ship worldwide and have a large range of paintings, many of which are quite affordable.

Good Black Art

As the name implies, this platform is centered around promoting the most promising Black artists from around the world. Good Black Art focuses on emerging artists and also puts together group exhibitions. There is a shop on the website where it's possible to purchase work from the artists they support. You'll need to do a little digging, as there isn't a sort by medium function, but it's well worth it to find the hidden gems on this site, many of which are priced quite affordably.

Rise Art

Rise Art has an interesting business model where you can either purchase or rent original artwork. The painting selection is vast and if you need help narrowing down the choices, there is a quiz to help draw out your artistic personality. Or, you can take advantage of their Art Advisory services and let a curator help you select the perfect piece of art.

Saatchi

Saatchi Art is a great option if you are looking for original art from mid-career and emerging artists. There are nearly 700,000 original paintings for sale on the platform, so you are sure to find something to suit your needs. You can sort by medium, price, subject, style, and even country of origin, making it easy to surface original art that you'll want to hang in your home.

Singulart

Singulart‘s curatorial team looks for talented emerging and mid-career artists to place on its platform, which specializes in original artwork. Paintings start in the range of $250 and go up to $20,000, and there's also the possibility to commission original art from artists that catch your eye.

Tappan

The Tappan Collective’s mission is to make it easy for collectors to buy original paintings from working artists and to connect artists with collectors around the world. Its curatorial team of art world veterans scouts up-and-coming artists who are making their way in the art world and mid-career artists whose practices have taken an innovative turn.

Uprise Art

Uprise Art is a New York-based platform that really nurtures its relationships with its artists and collectors. While there is a showroom you can visit in New York City, Uprise Art firmly believes that the future of art is online. Their thoughtfully curated collection of original paintings can even be sorted by color palette in addition to the standard filters. And if you need a helping hand, there is the potential to work closely with an art advisor to discover something in the particular style you are after.

Related Articles :

18 Platforms for Artists To Sell Their Creative Work Online

Everything You Need to Know About Buying Art in Your 20s

Top 11 Art Magazine Subscriptions That Celebrate Creativity in Print

8 of the Most Popular Trade Shows to Get Your Art in Front of Thousands of Buyers