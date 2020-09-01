IKEA x LEGO Collaboration Releases Storage Boxes That Are Also Toys

Children’s creative endeavors are often misunderstood by adults. What is perceived as a scattered mess of LEGOs by an adult, is seen as a half-constructed work of art by a child. So clean-up times can be a source of frustration for both the structure seeking adult and budding young artiste. Luckily, Swedish furniture company IKEA has joined forces with beloved toy company LEGO to create a storage unit collection called BYGGLEK. The multi-functional unit is an invitation for children and adults to engage with new ways of creativity in their homes. Both companies hope to bridge the understanding gap that children and adults might have concerning play and creativity.

LEGO Group designer Rasmus Buch Løgstrup says, “We also knew by research that kids—especially in the younger age group—really want to be together with their parents; they don’t want to be locked up in their rooms sitting there on their own playing.” He adds, “We know these toys and storage solutions will eventually end up in the kids’ rooms or in the living room, but in order for everybody to live together at home, we needed to make something that fits everybody.”

The white storage units feature the signature LEGO studs on the outside to encourage continual engagement. Clean-up times will no longer disrupt play and creativity because children can incorporate these units into their projects or even stack them to create larger structures. BYGGLEK also comes in different sizes, adding to the diverse range of usage and encouraging children and adults to interact and play together. “The box itself can be a house, a swimming pool, a sports arena,” says Løgstrup. “There is no right or wrong.”

The boxes can store hundreds of LEGOs and its minimalistic features complement the aesthetic of an IKEA furnished home’s space. Both LEGO and IKEA hope that BYGGLEK will promote their ideals that play makes homes and the world better. The line of storage units is set to release on October 1, 2020.

IKEA and LEGO created storage boxes that promote fun and organized play between adults and youngsters.

The LEGO storage boxes come in a variety of sizes and are stackable in order to create larger works of art.

IKEA: Website| Instagram

LEGO: Website| Instagram

h/t: [Apartment Therapy]

All images via IKEA.

