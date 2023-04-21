Home / Inspiring

Woman With 5-Foot Afro Sets Guinness World Record for the Third Time

By Margherita Cole on April 21, 2023

 

For the third time in 13 years, Aevin Dugas has clinched the title for largest female afro according to Guinness World Records. The Louisiana-based woman decided to let her go natural 24 years ago, and her hair has been growing ever since. Her current world record measures 5.41 feet in circumference, 9.84 inches tall, and 10.4 inches wide.

Prior to wearing her hair naturally, Dugas altered her hair in many different ways. She cited a painful braiding experience as one of the instances that made her want to embrace her natural beauty. “I didn't decide to grow an afro as much as I decided to go natural,” Dugas says. “That was because I was tired of using dangerous chemicals to permanently straighten my hair.”

Dugas takes great pride in keeping her hair healthy and shares her routines on social media. Although she visits a hairdresser on occasion, she also trims her own hair. “I started doing hot oil treatments…or oiling my hair with butters that I make before I shampoo, condition, and style and that's at least every seven days,” she shares. “Plus, I'm careful when handling the ends of my hair because those are the most delicate and oldest parts. I try to do styles that keep my ends hidden. That helps a lot.”

When Dugas wears her afro in public, she says she always attracts a lot of attention from strangers. While most of it is positive, she does come across some folks who touch her hair without permission. “People have different reactions to my afro,” she says. “Some just yell things in admiration, some stare, some walk up and ask questions, then some just walk up and take a little tug.” Despite the occasional annoyance, Dugas loves her afro and shows it off confidently. “It's about pride in textured hair,” she explains, “which leads to self-love.”

Aevin Dugas, a 47-year-old woman from Louisiana, won the Guinness World Record for the largest afro (female) with a hairdo that measures over 5 feet around.

 

