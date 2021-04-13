10 Subscription Boxes That Will Bring Joy to Your Mom’s Door Every Month

Though Mother's Day only comes once a year, why not show your mom some extra appreciation over the course of several months? By selecting a subscription box to gift your mom, you can give the most important woman in your life a special treat delivered right to her door. Whether you are near or far, it's the perfect way for your mother to know that you're thinking of her.

The great thing about choosing a subscription box for your Mother's Day gift is that you don't need to run out to the store, which is a plus right now. Everything will be assembled together for you and, in most cases, they'll even include a personalized note with your present. You'll also be able to select whatever subscription length meets your needs—and budget—whether it be 3 months, 6 months, 1 year, or just a single box.

So even if you aren't able to see your mom in person this year, why not bring a smile to her face when she opens the door to find her special delivery? We've tracked down 10 perfect subscription boxes for all types of moms. So go ahead and do something different this year for Mother's Day. After all, she deserves it.

Here are 10 of the best subscription boxes to make your mom feel extra special on Mother's Day.

For Moms Who Need Extra Appreciation

Whether the mom in your life has been at it for six months, five years, or 35 years, the Mama Needs box is the perfect way to show you care. This monthly subscription box is filled with five to six themed handpicked items sourced from local, U.S.-made, mama-owned, and small businesses. With each box received, your mom will be reminded of the importance of self-care through items like scrubs, teas, and accessories as well as indulgent sweet treats. (from $35.99/month)

For Moms Who Love to Travel

If your mom loves to travel and is curious about different cuisines, why not try the Explore Local box? Each month she'll be taken to a new U.S. city through a hand-selected array of artisan products and food items. Everything included is sourced from small businesses and she'll learn a bit more about each city through the fun facts and watercolor map that are also included. (from $39/month)

For Spa-Loving Moms

Since your mom may not be able to get out to a spa at the moment, why not bring a bit of relaxation and indulgence into her home? Bath Bevy will help your mom unwind with a set of handcrafted bath and body products carefully curated from indie bath and body brands. From salt scrubs and bath bombs to clay masks and candles, this box will transform your mom's bathroom into a home spa in no time. (from $34.95/month)

For “Boss” Moms

Whether your mom is already an entrepreneur or is simply thinking about venturing into her own business, the Sparkle Hustle Grow box has everything she'll need to take her career to the next level. Filled with items to support personal growth, Sparkle Hustle Grow is much more than a box. In addition to the personal development or business-focused book included each month, there are also cute office supplies and tech gadgets to take your mom's office up a notch. A subscription also gives access to an online community of other female entrepreneurs to lean on for support and to bounce ideas off of. (from $43.08/month)

For Moms with a Green Thumb

Help your mom get creative in the garden with My Garden Box. Each month she'll receive a selection of live plants, as well as garden projects and accessories. Plants rotate seasonally and include both outdoor and indoor varieties to keep your garden fresh and thriving. (from $35.50/month)

For Accessory-Obsessed Moms

Help your mom up her fashion game with Lemonie, the earring subscription box run by a mother-daughter team. Choose between three different boxes based on her style—neutral, bold, or a mix of both—and she'll receive three trendy earrings each month. Best of all, Lemonie donates a portion of every box purchased to organizations that empower women and girls. (from $24.92/month)

For New Moms or Moms-To-Be

Whether you need a gift for a mom-to-be or a new mom, the Oh Baby Box is the perfect fit. The boxes are tailored to mom's due date and, as the company includes postpartum boxes, are perfect after the baby is born as well. All items are pregnancy safe and include wellness, skincare, maternity fashion, and other unique lifestyle products. (from $35.99/month)

For Moms with a Sweet Tooth

If your mom can't resist chocolate, why not have some delivered to her door each month? Nettie's Craft Brownies delivers a mouthwatering selection of fudgy chocolate-dipped brownie bites. With about 15 pieces per box, there is plenty to taste, from creamy truffles to decadent dark chocolate. As a nice addition, subscriptions are filled on a rolling basis, so your gift should ship within 7 days. ($28.99/month)

For the Crafty Mom

Help your mom take her crafting up a notch with Craftee DIY. Each month she'll be able to make a trendy Instagram-worthy project thanks to clear instructions and a box filled with all the necessary materials. With cute packaging and supplies that are a treat to unbox, mom won't be able to resist getting creative. Past projects include agate coasters and concrete planters. (from $36.75)

For Mom and Me Time

Designed for moms and their kids (ages 6 months to 5 years), the Dashing Squad box is the perfect way to foster special mother-child bonding moments. Each box includes artisan beauty products, heirloom wood toys, books, and much more. Products just for mothers are also included, which allows moms and their kids to spend some well-deserved quality time together. (from $49/month)

This article has been edited and updated.

