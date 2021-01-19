Home / Technology

This Home Ice Cream Machine Produces Delicious Desserts in 60 Seconds

By Emma Taggart on January 19, 2021

 

Two little girls’ dreams to have an ice cream machine at home has come to life in the form of ColdSnap—a device that transforms the way frozen confections are produced. The kitchen appliance was created by entrepreneur Matt Fonte (of Sigma Phase) who saw the potential in an idea of his daughters, Sierra and Fiona. They wanted to invent a machine that could produce ice cream in under a minute without the mess. Fonte accepted the challenge, and created a streamlined device that delivers ice cream similar to how a Keurig coffee machine produces coffee.

ColdSnap was unveiled at the 2021 CES technology convention. The system uses compressing and condensing technology to freeze and dispense ice cream from aluminum pods. Each pod is printed with a QR code that tells the machine how to properly freeze the dessert. From different flavored ice cream and frozen yogurt to cold coffees and icy cocktails, ColdSnap allows you to make a wide variety of frozen treats within a few minutes, all using a few simple steps. Simply choose your single-serve pod, insert it into the machine, wait 60 seconds for the contents to freeze, then watch as it dispenses into your chosen cup or dish.

You won’t even need to feel guilty about indulging in your cold snack—the ColdSnap pods are fully recyclable. Additionally, the shelf-stable ColdSnap pods are made and shipped in an environmentally friendly way. They can be stored in ambient temperature, resulting in a 25% to 50% reduction in carbon emissions compared to the “cold chain” system used in the standard ice cream market.

What started as an idea has now grown into an impressive product and business run by an 18-person team. “It's been really fun with my daughters, who have seen the whole beginning of starting a company, purchasing a 2,500 sq. ft. building, getting patents, and they have shares in the company,” reveals Fonte. “I've been explaining how the investors invest in us and how we can't let them down.”

Check out ColdSnap below and find out more about it on the company’s website.

ColdSnap is an instant ice cream machine that you can use at home.

 

The system freezes and dispenses ice cream and other frozen treats from aluminum pods.

 

Your dessert can be produced in under 60 seconds! Watch how it works.

 

