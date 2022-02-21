Home / Inspiring / Good News

LEGO Foundation Donates $143 Million to Organizations That Help Early Childhood Development

By Margherita Cole on February 21, 2022
LEGO Foundation Donates $143 Million to Childhood Develoipment

Nearly 100 years after their invention, LEGO toys continue to be discovered and enjoyed by kids from around the world. Now, The LEGO Foundation is giving back to children for its 90th anniversary. LEGO CEO Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen wants to address a “global early childhood emergency” brought upon by the pandemic by donating $143 million to organizations that “make a positive impact on the youngest children anywhere in the world.”

The Build A World of Play Challenge invites innovators of early childhood education and care to apply for grants from The LEGO Foundation. “All children have the right to feel safe and have access to quality education and healthcare. But to date, early childhood development has been not just under-recognized, but grossly underfunded,” Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, chair of the Board of Directors at The Lego Foundation, explains.

It is the foundation's hope that this challenge will encourage people from around the world to place an emphasis on childcare. “We must start building a world that puts the youngest in society first: building cities, education systems, healthcare systems, and solutions to save our planet, at the forefront. This competition is an opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of the youngest children,” says Albrectsen.

All entrants must register online by April 7, 2022. Five organizations from around the world will be awarded the grant of $143 million, and 10 more organizations will be chosen as finalists and receive $1 million to bolster their progress. “This Challenge will amplify holistic solutions that focus on young children, and children's play, to ensure their long-term resilience and well-being,” says Kristen J Molyneaux, vice president, Program Strategy and Learning, Lever for Change.

Visit Build A World of Play Challenge's website to learn more about this amazing project.

LEGO is donating $143 million to organizations that help early childhood development.

LEGO Foundation Donates $143 Million to Childhood Develoipment

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LEGO (@lego)

Watch this video to learn more about this project:

LEGO: Website | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [UpWorthy]

All images via LEGO.

Related Articles:

LEGO Teams Up With an Artist To Transform an East London Laundromat Into a Colorful Kid’s Playground

This LEGO Architecture Set Brings the Tokyo Skyline to Your Living Room

This 3,955-Piece ‘Home Alone’ LEGO Set Doubles as an Advent Calendar

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Model With Down Syndrome Makes Her Historic Debut in New Victoria’s Secret Campaign
Norwegian Student Discovers Boat Set Afloat by New Hampshire Students 8,000 Miles Away
Creative Teacher Decorates Her Door To Celebrate Black History Month
NFL Player Surprises 11-Year-Old Fan by Escorting Her to a Daddy-Daughter Dance After Her Dad’s Death
This Restaurant Has a No-Tipping Policy, Offers Full Benefits and Shares Profits With Workers
Instacart Shopper on Routine Delivery Saves Elderly Man’s Life

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Mystery Neighborhood “Garbage Man” Performing Random Act of Kindness for His Neighbors Is Discovered
This Third-Grader’s Email Perfectly Illustrates Why Representation Matters
The Jamaican Four-Man Bobsled Team Heads to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
Male Same-Sex Foster Penguins Are Proud Parents of an Adorable Newborn Chick
Young Opera Student in Audience Joins ‘La Traviata’ Encore Performance By Singing Tenor Part
Kind Man Rescues Wild Goose From Freezing to Death and Nurses It Back to Health

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.