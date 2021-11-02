Home / Creative Products / Toys

This 3,955-Piece 'Home Alone' LEGO Set Doubles as an Advent Calendar

By Emma Taggart on November 2, 2021
Home Alone LEGO Set

Do you watch Home Alone every holiday season? The classic Christmas film is well-loved by many, but LEGO Fan Designer Alex Storozhuk is perhaps its biggest fan. He designed an epic Home Alone LEGO set, allowing anyone to build their own miniature McCallister house and recreate iconic moments from the movie.

Made from 3,955 pieces, the LEGO Home Alone house is brimming with features that pay homage to the movie franchise. There are multiple rooms, an attic, basement, and a treehouse with a zipline for Kevin to make his escape. There’s even a modular replica of Harry and Marv’s getaway van.

The set also comes with five minifigures, including the film’s protagonist, Kevin McCallister, who can be customized to wear his iconic jaw-dropped face. There’s also a minifig of the family’s neighbor, “Old Man” Marley, and Kevin’s mom Kate. Of course, the set wouldn’t be complete without crooks Harry and Marv, who each have their own LEGO crowbars. You can recreate the iconic scene of Kevin washing up in the bathroom, and you can even fool the Wet Bandits by setting up booby traps around the house. You’ll find swinging paint cans, a basement furnace that lights up, and a lever to push Kevin down the stairs on his sled.

The set is made even more exciting by the fact that it’s designed to be an advent calendar, too. The 3,955 pieces are split up into 24 build bags, so you can build a bit of the puzzle every day in the same order as the movie’s plotline.

Check out the Home Alone LEGO set below and buy your own on the LEGO website for  $249.99. “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal.”

LEGO Fan Designer Alex Storozhuk created an epic Home Alone LEGO set with 3,955 pieces.

Home Alone LEGO Set

You can build your own miniature McCallister house and recreate iconic moments from the movie.

Home Alone LEGO Set
h/t: [Apartment Therapy]

All images via LEGO.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
