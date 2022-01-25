This LEGO Architecture Set Brings the Tokyo Skyline to Your Living Room

Tokyo is one of the largest and most interesting cities in the world. And now you can be transported there from the comfort of your own home with LEGO’s new Tokyo construction set from the company’s Architecture Collection. Fans of the metropolis’ iconic skyline will be thrilled to recreate some of Tokyo’s most famous buildings, including scale models of the Tokyo Skytree, Tokyo Tower, the Big Sight exhibition center, and the Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower.

The picturesque view is completed with a snow-capped Mount Fuji in the background. And the set even includes representations of Shibuya Crossing and the budding pink cherry blossoms of Chidorigafuchi Park. At just over 11 inches high, 10 inches wide, and 3 inches deep, this miniature cityscape is made up of 547 pieces and is teeming with authentic architectural detail and vibrant colors. To bring it all together, the entire display sits on a sleek baseplate inscribed with Tokyo’s name.

Though the Tokyo Architecture set is currently out of stock on LEGO’s website, you can also purchase it for $59.99 on Amazon. And if you want to make it look even cooler while it’s displayed on your shelf, check out this impressive LED lighting kit that will make the miniature skyline come to life.

This LEGO Architecture set lets you build a miniature model of the Tokyo skyline.

You can even bring the Tokyo LEGO set to life with an LED lighting kit.

Lego: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

h/t: [Moss and Fog]

All images via LEGO/Amazon.

Related Articles:

9,090-Piece Titanic Set Is the Largest LEGO Model Ever Released

Amazing App Uses AI Tech to Scan Your LEGO Piles and Suggest Things You Can Build

LEGO Worked With NASA To Create Its Most Detailed Space Shuttle Discovery Set Yet

Vincent van Gogh’s Famous ‘Starry Night’ Painting Is Being Turned Into a 3D LEGO Set