Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO Captures the Magic of the Orient Express in Highly Detailed 2,540-Piece Set

By Regina Sienra on November 29, 2023
lego orient express train set

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

For many years, the Orient Express was a symbol of luxurious travel, connecting Europe with Istanbul. Known as a “rolling palace,” the train ran for the first time in 1883, and finally disappeared from timetables in 2009, having cut cities from its route over the last few decades. Now, in celebration of its 140th anniversary, LEGO has paid tribute to this icon of old-time wanderlust with a 2,540-piece Orient Express set.

The highly detailed model gives a LEGO twist to some of the most celebrated features from the train, like the main locomotive, tender, and dining and sleeping cars. The removable roofs allow you to marvel at its intricate interiors, which feature decorations from the train’s original route, such as the inlaid wood panels and “cut-glass” mirrors.

The Orient Express wouldn't hold such legendary status without those who made sure it ran smoothly. That's why the set also comes with eight new minifigures, including its trusty conductor, chef, staff, and a group of opulent passengers. This model was also made with LEGO locomotive fans in mind, as it includes new elements for coupling rods, whistle, and funnel. Additionally, it is compatible with the LEGO track system.

The LEGO Orient Express set was designed by Parisian film director Thomas Lajon, who first pitched it on the LEGO Ideas platform. There, users can upload their own creations and, if their design gets 10,000 votes from users, it can be reviewed by a board and considered for production.

This model marries two of Lajon's biggest passions—trains and LEGO Bricks. After his girlfriend nudged him to get back in touch with these building blocks and encouraged him to build a train. “Obviously, I chose to make the Orient Express, a sumptuous French train, at the heart of many stories,” he said. “If I could travel back in time and could afford a ticket, I would take the Orient Express (before continuing with a crossing on a transatlantic liner). What a time!”

If you wish to join LEGO and other train fans in this trip back to the golden age of travel, the LEGO Orient Express set will be released on December 1, 2023. You can get yours on LEGO's website.

LEGO has paid tribute to the Orient Express with a 2,540-piece set in honor of its 140th anniversary.

lego orient express train set

The highly detailed model gives a LEGO twist to some of the most celebrated features from the train, like the main locomotive, tender, and dining and sleeping cars.

lego orient express train set on shelf

The removable roofs allow you to marvel at its intricate interiors, which feature decorations from the train’s original route, such as the inlaid wood panels and “cut-glass” mirrors.
lego orient express train set

The set also comes with 8 new minifigures, including its trusty conductor, chef, staff, and a group of opulent passengers.

lego orient express train set minifigures

This model was also made with LEGO locomotive fans in mind, as it includes new elements for coupling rods, whistle, and funnel.

lego orient express train set on table

Additionally, it is compatible with the LEGO track system.

lego orient express train set box

The LEGO Orient Express set will be released on December 1, 2023.

lego orient express train set lego orient express train set lego orient express train set

LEGO: Website

All images via LEGO.

Related Articles:

6 Limited-Edition LEGO Advent Calendars for the Countdown to Christmas

LEGO Releases Iconic ‘Piranha Plant’ Set From Super Mario

Spend a Night in These Renovated 1920s Train Carriages to Experience Luxurious Rail Travel

LEGO Celebrates the Legacy of the Concorde With a Detailed 2,083-Piece Set

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Build Your Own T-Rex Skull and Dinosaur Fossil With This ‘Jurassic World’ LEGO Set
Barbie Introduces Mariah Carey Doll To Celebrate the Holidays
Mattel Debuts ‘Wilma Mankiller’ Barbie Doll Honoring the Iconic First Female Cherokee Chief
34 Gifts for Kids That Playfully Promote Their Creative Minds
6 Limited-Edition LEGO Advent Calendars for the Countdown to Christmas
LEGO MRI Scanner Sets Are Donated to Hospitals To Help Children Cope With These Procedures

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

LEGO Releases Iconic ‘Piranha Plant’ Set From Super Mario
LEGO Celebrates the Legacy of the Concorde With a Detailed 2,083-Piece Set
Mattel Releases Jurassic Park Playset in Celebration of the Movie’s 30th Anniversary
LEGO Creates Braille Bricks for Blind and Visually Impaired Children
LEGO Introduces ‘The Insect Collection’ With Accompanying ASMR Playlist
Mattel Releases “Weird Barbie” Doll Based on ‘Barbie’ Movie Character

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.