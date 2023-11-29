LEGO Captures the Magic of the Orient Express in Highly Detailed 2,540-Piece Set

For many years, the Orient Express was a symbol of luxurious travel, connecting Europe with Istanbul. Known as a “rolling palace,” the train ran for the first time in 1883, and finally disappeared from timetables in 2009, having cut cities from its route over the last few decades. Now, in celebration of its 140th anniversary, LEGO has paid tribute to this icon of old-time wanderlust with a 2,540-piece Orient Express set.

The highly detailed model gives a LEGO twist to some of the most celebrated features from the train, like the main locomotive, tender, and dining and sleeping cars. The removable roofs allow you to marvel at its intricate interiors, which feature decorations from the train’s original route, such as the inlaid wood panels and “cut-glass” mirrors.

The Orient Express wouldn't hold such legendary status without those who made sure it ran smoothly. That's why the set also comes with eight new minifigures, including its trusty conductor, chef, staff, and a group of opulent passengers. This model was also made with LEGO locomotive fans in mind, as it includes new elements for coupling rods, whistle, and funnel. Additionally, it is compatible with the LEGO track system.

The LEGO Orient Express set was designed by Parisian film director Thomas Lajon, who first pitched it on the LEGO Ideas platform. There, users can upload their own creations and, if their design gets 10,000 votes from users, it can be reviewed by a board and considered for production.

This model marries two of Lajon's biggest passions—trains and LEGO Bricks. After his girlfriend nudged him to get back in touch with these building blocks and encouraged him to build a train. “Obviously, I chose to make the Orient Express, a sumptuous French train, at the heart of many stories,” he said. “If I could travel back in time and could afford a ticket, I would take the Orient Express (before continuing with a crossing on a transatlantic liner). What a time!”

If you wish to join LEGO and other train fans in this trip back to the golden age of travel, the LEGO Orient Express set will be released on December 1, 2023. You can get yours on LEGO's website.

