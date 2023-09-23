Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO Celebrates the Legacy of the Concorde With a Detailed 2,083-Piece Set

By Regina Sienra on September 23, 2023
lego icons concorde set

The Concorde, known for its legacy as an incredibly fast airliner, was only in service for 27 years. Even so, it had a lasting impact on the history of aviation—crossing the Atlantic in a stunning three-and-a-half hours. A speed that contemporary travelers long for these days. While the Concorde retired in 2003, it is not forgotten. LEGO decided to pay tribute to this marvelous plane with a special 2,083-piece Concorde LEGO set.

As part of the LEGO Icons series, the Concorde set is highly detailed. Many of its features replicate the inner workings of the famed supersonic plane. At nearly three-and-a-half feet in length with a wingspan of one-and-a-half feet, the LEGO Concorde is one of the toy manufacturer's largest models in their catalog. The sharpness of its design makes it the perfect addition to the shelf of any plane-spotter, too.

Among the elements that pay tribute to the original Concorde are its tiltable droop nose and visor, which allowed pilots to see the runway during landing, and its additional tail landing gear that accommodated the high angles during takeoff and landing. Since passengers traveling on the Concorde were seated in 40 forward and 60 rear cabin seats, LEGO has recreated its seating area, even going so far as to add the lavatories.

One of the most fascinating features of this model is the landing gear mechanism, which can be raised or lowered with a twist of the tail cone. LEGO also included an elegant plaque on the base displaying the Concorde's logo and some of its key stats. For example, it had a cruise altitude of 60,000 feet.

You can purchase your own Concorde LEGO set for $199.99. Visit LEGO's website to learn more.

h/t: [Uncrate]

All images via LEGO.

