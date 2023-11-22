Home / Creative Products / Toys

Build Your Own T-Rex Skull and Dinosaur Fossil With This ‘Jurassic World’ LEGO Set

By Regina Sienra on November 22, 2023
jurassic world t-rex skull lego set

Ever since Jurassic Park (1994) premiered in movie theaters around the world, dinosaurs cemented their position in the public imagination. As such, dinosaur bones and fossils are among the most popular items in natural history museums. If you've ever dreamed of bringing one of those artifacts home, LEGO now has a simpler alternative for you. As its name suggests, the new Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: T. rex Skull LEGO set allows you to build your own dinosaur skull, complete with threatening teeth.

Made for display, this 577-piece set is a perfect gift for both fans of the Jurassic World franchise and paleontology at large. The set features a skull with an opening jaw, a stand with a golden information plaque, a hidden “amber” piece at the back of the model and a “fossilized” footprint.

When completed, the skull model is 8 inches tall, making it perfect for discreet decor in muted tones. But since it was created with future paleontologists in mind, the set is posable and hopes to spark young imaginations with each of its parts. “LEGO Jurassic World building sets are made to encourage a kid’s love of dinosaur toys, helping them expand their creativity and develop their storytelling skills,” LEGO states.

Ultimately, the Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: T. rex Skull LEGO set is a testament to what makes both dinosaurs and LEGO sets enticing to both children and adults. The buildable model will be available on January 1, 2024, and you can find it on LEGO's website.

